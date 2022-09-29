Read full article on original website
Binance Burns Over 5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC)
The effect is a 5% increase in the price of LUNC. Binance sent almost 5.59 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens to the burn address. Over 5 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens have been delivered to the burn address by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. After the Terra community voiced their displeasure with the “opt-in button” idea, Binance said they will be eliminating trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings every Monday. The effect is a 5+% increase in the price of LUNC.
Crypto Exchange WazirX Lays Off Roughly 40% Staff
According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. The whole public policy and communication staff had been terminated. As a result of the global economic slowdown, the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in India has had to lay off roughly 40% of its workers. According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. On Friday, access was cut off. And the staff were notified that they would be paid for 45 days. Even though they no longer needed to come to work.
NFT Trading Volume Drops 97% Amid Sluggish Market
Despite fall, the number of total traders has not decreased nearly as much. The trade volume for Bored Apes was 3,634 ETH in the last week. From January to September of this year, trade volume for NFTs fell from $17 billion to just $466 million, according to data stored on Dune Analytics, which was initially reported by Bloomberg. That’s a dramatic decline of 97% in only 9 months. Information was gathered from NFT exchanges including OpenSea and NFTX as well as LarvaLabs, LooksRare, SuperRare, Rarible, and Foundation.
2X Price Surge in Terra Classic (LUNC) Within a Week
Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased more than 70% during the past week. LUNC is currently trading around $0.0003183. The Terra Classic (LUNC) witnessed a significant price surge in the past few days, following the recent announcement from the Binance exchange, regarding the Terra Classic burn mechanism. In the last week, the price of LUNC has increased by more than 70%. It also registered a price surge of 44% in the past month.
Nexo Clarifies Over $153M Worth Wrapped BTC Withdrawal
Earlier, officials in Kentucky claimed that Nexo was insolvent. Nexo created three loans and sent $530 million to MakerDao. A cryptocurrency wallet address identified as NEXO 0x8fd withdrew 7,758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) from MakerDAO. At the time equivalent to almost $153 million. This is only days after market experts forecast a 50% decline in Nexo price. Owing to regulatory pressure and investor fears.
Author Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin Buying Opportunity
Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s stablecoin supply ratio has decreased to 4.5. Bitcoin is now trading around the $19.5k mark as per CMC. A few weeks ago, Bitcoin’s Sharpe ratio began climbing up from its September low of -4.38. It has managed to put itself together, but it is still hovering towards the negative.
Top Crypto Exchange LBank at Token 2049: Successful Exhibition and Afterparty
Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Token 2049 in Singapore as sponsor and exhibitor. LBank was welcomed with open arms at the Token 2049 venue and continued to host a successful after-party. As one of the rise-and-coming major crypto hubs, Singapore hosted a diverse crowd of crypto lovers and gave LBank the great chance of meeting many users and fans in person.
XRP Wallet Holders Surpasses Whopping 4 Million Mark
Both parties had submitted their requests for summary judgement. More and more firms have come out in favor of Ripple in the past few days. The number of people using XRP grows as confidence among investors stays high. The number of XRP wallets has risen beyond 4 million, as shown by data from XRP validator Rich-List.Info, which now stands at 4,311,415 (4.31M).
Binance Added XRP to its Dual Investment Products & XRP Price Surging
Dual product APR varies from 4% to 179%. Ripple (XRP) price has increased by more than 5.64% in 24 hours. Binance the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by daily trading volume has officially announced that it added Ripple(XRP) to its dual investment product. And the product’s APR (annual percentage rate) also varies from 4% to 179%. Additionally, Binance introduced a new batch of dual investment products with revised settlement dates and target prices so that users can reap the benefits of their sell-high and buy-low options.
Whale Alert: 150 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Anon Whale
Last week another “whale” bought more than 560 billion SHIB. The Shibarium public beta testnet is expected to become live in October. Shiba Inu has rapidly become one of the most well-known meme coins. Despite being worth less than DOGE, its development has far outpaced rival cryptocurrency. Multiple...
Hacker Returns 70% Funds of Recent Transit Swap Exploit
The hacker exploited a flaw in the cross-chain DEX’s code. Hacker’s IP address, email address, and linked on-chain addresses were identified. Yesterday, a hacker made off with $21 million from the decentralized exchange (DEX) Transit Swap. But this morning, he or she returned 70% of it. The hacker exploited a flaw in the cross-chain DEX’s code, which the firm discovered during an internal audit, as was reported yesterday.
Bitcoin’s Price Indeed Struggling to Retain $20K Mark
BTC is now trading at $19,258 and is down 0.37% at the time of writing. The global market fell from a trillion to $926.78 billion. Bitcoin is battling to recuperate its deficits from the previous month, and it is striving to achieve $20,000 after achieving a low of less than $18,500. The BTC has been a victim of the Red Candle March since last month.
Shopify’s CEO Acquired $3 Million in Coinbase Shares in 2 Months
Tobias Lütke has purchased Coinbase stock on average once every week for $369,000. Between August and September, Lütke purchased thousands of shares of Coinbase. According to public records, Tobias Lütke, CEO of e-commerce platform Shopify has purchased nearly $3 million in Coinbase shares in the last 60 days. Since the beginning of August, Lütke has bought Coinbase stock on average once every week for almost $369,000 in total, as per the reports.
FINEXPO Presents Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
FINEXPO is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in Singapore. Singapore is the most crypto friendly environment and a real hub of modern financial Asia inviting companies from Europe and the world to join the event. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. FINEXPO is the largest company experienced in organizing financial and trading events, fairs, and expo worldwide since 2002. This event will gather top professionals, global leaders, or even beginners in this industry from different sectors such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems, and investment choose to join this event in Singapore.
Strong Recommendation of Crypto Regulation to the US Congress
FSOC Report provokes the mandatory need of crypto regulation in the US. The UN forecasts a 2.5% drop in global economic growth this year. The Biden administration and the Capitol Hill, a.k.a the US Congress, are in serious conversation to enforce a crypto regulatory framework in the United States. The report released by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a board of US’s leading financial regulators with the US Treasury, on Monday has urged the government to take a strong stance.
Post Ethereum Merge New Blocks Creation Rate Surges
The average block time for Ethereum has decreased by more than 13%. Ethereum blockchain transitioned away from the power-intensive proof-of-work. It has been discovered that the Ethereum Merge update, which aimed to shift the blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has improved the rate at which new Ethereum blocks are generated.
XDC Accelerates Network Expansion With $50M Investment From LDA Capital
XinFin (XDC) Network, known for secure, scalable, and highly efficient blockchain use cases have received an investment worth $50 million from the global alternative investment group, LDA Capital Limited. The investment originated by leveraging a portion of the token from the XDC founder’s allocation. Ritesh Kakkad and Atul Khekade,...
DeSo is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s Messages call for a decentralized social media blockchain: DeSo could be the answer. Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder of FTX crypto exchange, also had a conversation about buying Twitter or creating a blockchain-based social network. The DeSo Foundation just released its roadmap to decentralize social media.
Coinbase Users With U.S Bank Accounts Face Major Outage
Coinbase has labelled the problem with U.S. bank accounts as a “Major Outage.”. The corporation has acknowledged the problem and says a remedy is on the way. Transaction issues plagued Coinbase users on Sunday morning who had linked U.S. bank accounts. The corporation has acknowledged a problem with “ACH withdrawals, deposits, and buys failures,” and says a remedy is on the way. The Automated Clearing House (ACH) network facilitates electronic cash transfers between financial institutions in the United States.
