wpde.com
2 taken to hospital in Longs-area crash; traffic lanes blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic are blocked due to the crash. Crews responded to the incident Monday...
wpde.com
Deputies respond to shots fired call on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon along the 2300 block of West Palmetto Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. Brandt said at this time it’s not believed that anyone was hurt in the shooting.
wpde.com
Wreath laying ceremony honors 2nd anniversary of Myrtle Beach officer's death
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On the second anniversary of a fallen Myrtle Beach officer, the community came together to hold a wreath-laying ceremony. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept., fire department, employees family and friends came together to honor PFC Jacob Hancher at his memorial. "He is remembered by...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
New Jersey motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Florence intersection
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver from New Jersey was killed Saturday evening in Florence after his bike and another car collided at a city intersection, authorities said. Joshua Kingston, 26, of Brick, New Jersey, died in the crash, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning. According to Florence police, the crash happened at […]
wpde.com
1 dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Bennettsville home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a home in Bennettsville Sunday night. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 11:10 p.m. to a house on J Pledger Lane in reference to a shooting incident.
wpde.com
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Per Columbus County, a boil water/water advisory has been issued for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Prepares for Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Lake City has announced the closure of city administrative offices on Friday, Sept. 30, out of an abundance of caution for residents and staff safety. City offices will reopen on Monday, Oct. 3, and all recreational events are canceled for Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed in Marlboro County crash after vehicle flipped multiple times
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash overnight in Marlboro County. Troopers said they were called to the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on New Bridge Road near Hayfield Road close to McColl. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2000...
FOX Carolina
SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
WLOS.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
wpde.com
Heroes Day: Florence officers remembered after 2 killed, 5 injured during mass shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County continues to observe October 3 "Heroes Day" to honor two police officers that were killed and five that were wounded in a shooting. October 3, 2018, is the day that people across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will never forget. It’s the...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
WYFF4.com
Dove hunting accident injures young boy in South Carolina, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen was injured in a dove hunting over the weekend. Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Darlington County. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
WITN
Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
