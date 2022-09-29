ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

2 taken to hospital in Longs-area crash; traffic lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic are blocked due to the crash. Crews responded to the incident Monday...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Bennettsville home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a home in Bennettsville Sunday night. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 11:10 p.m. to a house on J Pledger Lane in reference to a shooting incident.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
FLORENCE, SC
Martin Luther King
WECT

Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Per Columbus County, a boil water/water advisory has been issued for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Prepares for Hurricane Ian

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Lake City has announced the closure of city administrative offices on Friday, Sept. 30, out of an abundance of caution for residents and staff safety. City offices will reopen on Monday, Oct. 3, and all recreational events are canceled for Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
LAKE CITY, SC
#Accident
FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
WHITEVILLE, NC

