There’s a new franchise on the block! 90 Day Fiancé has taken a trip over the pond and returned with the brand new spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé U.K. The debut season introduced viewers to eight brand new couples: Kadie and Alejandro, Bridie and Host, Calum and Marvin, Emma and Hossein, Pat and Sam, Richard and Kathleen, Shaun and Christine and Victoria and Sean, as they attempted to bring their online romances offline and into the real world. But which couples are still together or which have split since cameras stopped rolling?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO