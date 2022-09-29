Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Duke Energy Foundation grant to boost southern Indiana tree population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sizable grant from a local utility company is expected to boost the tree population in southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation awarded the $15,000 grant to Louisville Grows, a nonprofit that aims to create healthier and greener neighborhoods in Kentucky and southern Indiana. It will...
wdrb.com
Kentucky bourbon distillers on pace for busiest year on record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on track for its biggest year ever. The Kentucky Distillers' Association said 2022 is on a historic pace, with distillery visits likely to top the 2019 record of 1.7 million visits. Because of how popular the bourbon trail is this year,...
wdrb.com
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
wdrb.com
KYTC welcoming public input on Kentucky's long-range transportation plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants feedback on the state's long-range transportation plan. Starting Monday, you can go see the state's plan and leave a comment about you think needs to change at this website. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the plan evaluates all modes of...
