Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins

The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing

Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History

The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Shortly thereafter, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Nick Saban Goes On Intense Rant When Asked About Alabama Offense

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is never too far away from ranting at a group of reporters. Saban, college football’s greatest coach ever, has been known to blow up at reporters before. In 2018, he famously snapped at Maria Taylor for asking whether or not he would consider a change at quarterback. In early 2022, he and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went back and forth about recruiting. On Sunday, he did some of his best work, ranting about his offense when asked a relatively basic question.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler

Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers. New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
Watch Rams’ Bobby Wagner Smoke Protester Who Stormed Field

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is not one for theatrics. Just before halftime of the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, a fan stormed the field and ran around holding a pink smoke bomb. As he made his was around the Los Angeles sideline, Wagner decided to put an end to the show and absolutely cream the guy.
Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
GREEN BAY, WI
Peter King Calls Out Jack Jones After Patriots Rookie’s Bold Take

The Patriots nearly pulled off an upset over Aaron Rogers and the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and it was largely due to the performances of a trio of New England rookies. The visitors received major contributions from third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was called on to replace an...
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves

The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
BOSTON, MA
