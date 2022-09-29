Alabama head coach Nick Saban is never too far away from ranting at a group of reporters. Saban, college football’s greatest coach ever, has been known to blow up at reporters before. In 2018, he famously snapped at Maria Taylor for asking whether or not he would consider a change at quarterback. In early 2022, he and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went back and forth about recruiting. On Sunday, he did some of his best work, ranting about his offense when asked a relatively basic question.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO