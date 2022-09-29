Read full article on original website
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins
The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
Kendrick Bourne Believes Refs Missed This Key Call In Patriots-Packers
Did the officials miss a potential game-changing penalty in New England Patriots’ overtime loss at Lambeau Field? Kendrick Bourne believes so. The wide receiver took to Twitter late Sunday night to voice his frustration over what he viewed as an overlooked holding penalty on the Patriots’ final offensive snap.
Tom Brady Addresses Arm Injury Status After Harsh Strip-Sack
One of Tom Brady’s strongest assets is his ability to limit damage to his body on sacks. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has exceptional pocket awareness, and more often than not he’s able to turtle before a defender can issue a hit stick. But there was a...
Brittany Mahomes Takes Issue With ‘Extremely Ignorant’ Opinion About Husband
You’re not going to hear someone criticize Patrick Mahomes very often. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a pretty sterling reputation both on and off the football field. But a recent letter to the editor in The Kansas City Star painted the four-time Pro Bowl selection in a negative...
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing
Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History
The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Shortly thereafter, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
ROTY Bettors Won’t Be Happy With Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s Debut
Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It wasn’t great. Trailing the New York Jets, 10-6, at halftime, the Steelers decided to make the switch over to Pickett from the struggling Mitchell Trubisky. The crowd at Acrisure Stadium finally got their wish in seeing...
Bill Belichick’s Decision Making Questioned Following Patriots’ Latest Loss
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Nick Saban Goes On Intense Rant When Asked About Alabama Offense
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is never too far away from ranting at a group of reporters. Saban, college football’s greatest coach ever, has been known to blow up at reporters before. In 2018, he famously snapped at Maria Taylor for asking whether or not he would consider a change at quarterback. In early 2022, he and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went back and forth about recruiting. On Sunday, he did some of his best work, ranting about his offense when asked a relatively basic question.
Ravens’ Marcus Peters, John Harbaugh Get Into Sideline Confrontation
Blowing a 17-point lead will bring out the emotions in anybody. Case-in-point, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That was the case on Sunday, when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters had to be pulled away from each other at the end of Baltimore’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler
Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers. New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.
Watch Rams’ Bobby Wagner Smoke Protester Who Stormed Field
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is not one for theatrics. Just before halftime of the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, a fan stormed the field and ran around holding a pink smoke bomb. As he made his was around the Los Angeles sideline, Wagner decided to put an end to the show and absolutely cream the guy.
Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
Peter King Calls Out Jack Jones After Patriots Rookie’s Bold Take
The Patriots nearly pulled off an upset over Aaron Rogers and the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and it was largely due to the performances of a trio of New England rookies. The visitors received major contributions from third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was called on to replace an...
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
