Isanti County, MN

Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament

(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
Wiregrass Electric foreman reflects on the damage Hurricane Ian left

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —An electric crew from the Wiregrass is working to help get power restored to central Florida, seven linemen have been there since Friday. Wiregrass Electric joined another crew, Peace River Electric, just north of Fort Myers Friday morning and put their boots on the ground that afternoon.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the remnants of Hurricane Ian continued to threaten flooding along the Virginia coastline Monday, recovery efforts continued further south. As the National Guard used helicopters to rescue residents who have been stranded for days in Florida, it became clear the road to recovery would be long.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
Alabama absentee voting is underway for November Eighth

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Tuesday, marks six weeks till the November Eighth general election nationwide. Here in Alabama, the absentee voting period is underway. Coffee County absentee election manager,. Debra Kinsaul, says on average she is seeing 2-to-5 people a day asking for an absentee ballot. She is asking...
