Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
Wiregrass Electric begins work to restore power in southwestern Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian slammed the southwestern coast of Florida, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative put their six-man crew en route Thursday to help pick up the pieces. The linemen arrived at Peace River just north of Fort Myers Friday morning and that afternoon is when they put...
Wiregrass Electric foreman reflects on the damage Hurricane Ian left
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —An electric crew from the Wiregrass is working to help get power restored to central Florida, seven linemen have been there since Friday. Wiregrass Electric joined another crew, Peace River Electric, just north of Fort Myers Friday morning and put their boots on the ground that afternoon.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the remnants of Hurricane Ian continued to threaten flooding along the Virginia coastline Monday, recovery efforts continued further south. As the National Guard used helicopters to rescue residents who have been stranded for days in Florida, it became clear the road to recovery would be long.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
Alabama absentee voting is underway for November Eighth
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Tuesday, marks six weeks till the November Eighth general election nationwide. Here in Alabama, the absentee voting period is underway. Coffee County absentee election manager,. Debra Kinsaul, says on average she is seeing 2-to-5 people a day asking for an absentee ballot. She is asking...
