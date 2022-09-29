ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output

US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"
