Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals 2022: Early deals and what to expect this year

The Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals are a fine way of focusing on a particular niche of display to find exactly what you want from a gaming screen. Focusing on this one particular spec can narrow down your search incredibly quickly and be a smart way to find the right deal for you. Given that the minimum standard for top gaming panels is now at that magical 144Hz point, monitors at this level and above are fast becoming the most populous in the field. With many of the year's best releases having even higher refresh rates, many 144Hz monitors have already started going on offer for Black Friday, so we've listed some of the early deals down below.

This is a double-edged sword as it means there's plenty to choose from, but can make navigating the market hard. That's where the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals can come in very handy as they will highlight particularly monitors that can then be scrutinised elsewhere while harboring that 144Hz refresh rate to begin with. These monitors with that refresh rate and up have become staples of the wider Black Friday gaming monitors deals , and are perennially popular.

And we reckon there's going to be something for everyone this year particularly. We've seen a few more 4K 144Hz monitors come out this year which are perfect for those with new-gen consoles - proving that this spec isn't just a PC-only feature. These are good examples of pricey monitors that will be good candidates for price cuts, but those up and down the spectrum will be subject to it too. Hitting the PC-gaming sweet spot of 1440p resolution teamed with a 144+Hz refresh rate will be absolutely chef's kiss - and doing so on the cheap will make it even sweeter.

If you're looking for another kind of specific deal this year, or a higher refresh rate than 144Hz, then it will be worth keeping Black Friday 1440p monitor deals and Black Friday 4K monitor deals in mind too.

Early Black Friday 144Hz Monitor Deals in the US

LG Ultragear 32GK65B-B 32-inch 1440p | $339.99 $239.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - savings of $100 don't come round too often on QHD monitors, and even less frequently for 32-inch ones. This monitor is compatible with Radeon FreeSync, so depending on your setup, could be a match made in heaven.

Acer Nitro XF243Y 23.8-inch 1080p | $219 $129.99 at Bestbuy

Save $90 - Acer is one of the most reliable brands when it comes to gaming displays, and while this monitor may be on the smaller side, it has a Full HD IPS panel that's compatible with AMD Radeon FreeSync. This early Black Friday deal saves you $90, or $100 if you compare to Acer's own price listing.

Acer ED242QR 24-inch 1080p | $199.99 $129.99 at Newegg

Save $70 - Here's a deal from Newegg that gets you a 24-inch curved monitor without breaking the bank. This monitor supports AMD FreeSync through its VA panel. It may not be the flashiest 144Hz monitor you'll find on offer during Black Friday, but it'll definitely get the job done while keeping your expenses down.



Early Black Friday 144Hz Monitor Deals in the UK

ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQR 27-inch 4K | £699 £601.48 at Amazon

Save £98 - You can save almost £100 on our favourite 4K gaming monitor at the moment via Amazon. The XG27UQ has a 2160p IPS panel, a refresh rate of 144Hz (obviously), and a response time of 1ms. What's more, it comes in significantly cheaper than competitor monitors with those same specs. In this deal you catch it £30 lower than its average amazon price, and its lowest price since Prime Day earlier in the year. View Deal

ASUS TUF Gaming VG32VQ 31.5-inch 1440p | £449 £299.99 at Box

Save £149 - If you like a curve in your monitors, this is a super choice. The 27-inch, 165Hz model of this monitor is one of our top picks all-round, but this deal gets you the same quality, and exact specs you desire for £149 cheaper than anywhere else at time of writing. This particular version has a 1440p VA panel and gives you the best part of 32 inches to play on.

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch G55T 1440p | £349 £259 at Samsung

Save £90 - As above, this is a 32-inch, 144Hz, curved version of one of our favourite monitors on the market. The Odyssey range of Samsung's monitors use splendid VA panels that we've found to look gorgeous. In this deal, you're getting it straight from the horse's mouth, and saving a whopping £90 while doing so.

AOC 24G2U 24-inch 1080p | £198.99 £169.99 at Box

Save £29 - This deal is a bit more budget friendly. The AOC 24G2U is one of our go-to recommendations for solid gaming monitors without breaking the bank. It has a variable refresh rate, so will work great for a variety of games, and it still has a snappy 1ms response rate.

Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals start?

Black Friday is taking place on November 25 , this year. However, as gaming monitors have become much more sought-after items in recent years, especially high refresh models, then the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals could begin at the beginning of the week, or potentially as early as mid-to-late October, with things wrapping up on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals: what to expect

This is an area of monitor deals this Black Friday where we will see an incredible amount of action - and that's in part due to the field being so vast and filled! This means there will be large discounts in each 'category' of monitor that has a 144Hz refresh rate - or higher.

Starting with the premium side of things, 2022 has seen a lot of 4K 144Hz monitors become available. It's going to be the first Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals event for the likes of the Corsair 32UHD144 and the AOC Agon Pro PD32M for example, and we really hope to see discounts on those. Looking at other simialrly-specced monitors which were around last year, we can see that deals do occur: the Gigabyte AORUS FI32U saw a record low by about $200 last year.

In the middle we have 1440p monitors offering 144Hz - the sweet spot still, we think. For example, the Razer Raptor 27 is a fine 1440p 144Hz monitor and always gets discounted too: in the 2020 sales it got a $100 discount to go to a lowest ever price; and in 2021 that was better again by dropping a further $100 from the MSRP. Our favourite 1440p monitor, the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD, saw its record lowest-ever price during last year's sale, as it dropped to just $369.99 - a 20% discount. We expect to see this again and maybe a nudge more too.

However, the best savings may well be seen in that blazing-fast 1080p monitors - now we're seeing monitors with 300Hz+ rates, there's every chance you could get something incredibly quick for less this year. The Acer Predator XB253QGX is a seriously speedy contender in the 1080p category. This usually sees a price drop in summer and January sales but we're expecting it to plummet this year. Alienware 1080p monitors are always worth keeping an eye on too, as Dell does embrace the deals. The AW2720HF 1080p beaut saw its record low price in last year's Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals where its price crashed to just $249.99 - its list price is still a comparatively-whopping $489.99! - and nearly half price.

We're also really hopeful of seeing a first big discount on the Alienware AW3423DW ultrawide QD-OLED monitor - if the price drops on this screen be sure to pounce on it as it unparalleled in the market right now but hasn't seen any price drops yet. Boo.

Where will the best Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals be?

High refresh gaming monitors (144Hz and above) are fast becoming the minimum standard for gaming - and as such the starting point for those folks searching for monitors. And retailers have begun to notice. Amazon and Dell normally have 144Hz gaming monitors cheaper than most, but Newegg (in the US) and Overclockers, and eBuyer (in the UK) have held their own in the past as well. Here's what you can currently expect from the biggest online retailers.

US:



Amazon: Regular Low prices on Samsung, Dell, and AOC 144Hz monitors

Dell: Deep discounts on Dell and Alienware high refresh rate gaming panels

Best Buy: Save on Lenovo, Dell, and LG displays

Walmart: Offers new but also refurb deals on Acer, Sceptre, and MSI models

Newegg: Always offers deals on the likes of Z-Edge, Asus, Aorus, and more

Samsung: Right now you can save up to $278 on Samsung gaming monitors



UK:



Amazon: Great deals on BenQ Zowie, MSI Optix, AOC, and Lenovo monitors

Currys: Low prices on Samsung Odyssey range and deals on MSI Optix

eBuyer: Deep discounts on LG Full HD and QHD 144Hz gaming monitors

Overclockers: Save on LG, BenQ, Asus, AOC 144Hz displays

Dell: The best place for deals on Alienware gaming monitors

Samsung: Low prices on Samsung gaming monitors in all form factors

Should you wait for the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals?

Unless you really need a quick monitor solution - in both senses of the word - then we absolutely reckon you should now wait for the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals in November before purchasing anything. We just know by now that this is when the best deals and discounts will arrive, so committing to anything right now is a big risk - and we all hate buyers' regret and remorse.

Remember, though, you might not have to wait right to the very end of November to get a great Black Friday 144Hz monitor deal. Retailers go earlier and earlier with there sales, spreading deals across multiple days and even weeks so you might just find one that comes about earlier than the day itself. What's even better is if such as deal is Black Friday guaranteed which covers you for any difference there might later be if the monitor does drop down further after you've bought it (there's usually some from of retailer refund arrangement) - this can definitely be a time to go early.

Is Black Friday the best time get a 144Hz monitor?

If Black Friday isn't the best time to get a new 144Hz (or faster) monitor then we're yet to find out what is.

Touching all parts of the gaming monitor market, Black Friday is hands down the best time to get a monitor and that is no different for the niche that is the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals. There will be a vast array of those exact monitors on offer, and any that are teamed with other premium specs such as G-Sync, 4K resolutions, or lager screen sizes will see their prices drop by the largest amount.

If you are yet to pull the trigger - as we mention above - definitely hold fire and wait for the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals to kick off.

Last year's Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals in the US

Samsung G7 | $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - If you wanted to match your 144Hz refresh rate with a 4K resolution, then this deal on the G7 version of the popular Samsung Odyssey line was a great place to start, with a 28" display and a 1ms response time to boot.



Dell S3422DWG | $509.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This deal changed over the last year's sales and but still offered a solid amount off the screen. With a 34" curved display and 1440p resolution as well as a 144Hz refresh rate, this was a strong start if you wanted something big at the end of 2021.



Alienware AW2521H | $627.89 $470 at Amazon

Save $150 - If you were really looking to ensure you never missed a moment last year, then this $150 saving on a 360Hz Alienware monitor was for you.

Razer Raptor | $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If getting your battle station's vibe just right was your main concern last year, then the Razer Raptor, with its fully-customisable lighting, was a beaut of a deal. with $200 off.



LG Ultragear 27GL850-B| $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - With 1ms response times and support for 1440p resolution, this was the biggest discount we've seen on LG's popular and well-specced Ultragear series monitor.



Samsung Odyssey G5| $379.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Samsung's Odyssey series appeared throughout our deals roundups last year, but this was a particularly good deal on a monitor that's a cut above its G3 and CRG5 alternatives, thanks in part to its curved 27" display.



Dell S3422DWG| $680 $449.99 at Dell

Save $230 - If you were really hoping to push the boat out last year, Dell slashing the price on a massive 34" curved monitor (also packing 1440p resolution) was a heck of a deal.



MSI Optix MPG341CQR | $644.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $95 - This deal came about early in the sales and led the pack for Amazon's Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals. A great big hefty discount on this ultra-wide, 34" curved beauty.



ASUS MG248QR| $299 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $99 - A modest 24" display and a 1080p resolution made this an excellent choice for those who really wanted to hit higher refresh rates without extra bells and whistles last year.



Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - While not the biggest screen at 24", this curved display could boost your immersion while the 144Hz display kept your image crips last year - and save you a chunky $130 in the process too.



Last year's best Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals in the UK

iiyama G-Master Red Eagle | £469.99 £329 at Box

Save £140 - This one pulled out all the stops by being a curved 34" display at 144Hz offering 1440p resolution and 1ms response time, inbuilt speakers and AMD freesync - all with a seriously impressive £140 discount.

Lenovo G27c-10| £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Save £71 - Lenovo's curved 27" display let you push the limits at a lower price last year thanks to 1ms response speed and up to 165Hz refresh rate - and a £70 discount



Lenovo G24-10| £189.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £60 - A competitive alternative to Samsung and ASUS screens, the Lenovo G24-10 offers that crucial 1ms response time on its 24" 1080p display - and could be had for £60 less last year.



ASUS TUF VG259Q| £269 £149.97 at Amazon

Save £119 - This 24.5" display was one of the bigger discounts we saw on Asus monitors last Black Friday, boasting the company's low-Motion Blur tech and a 1ms response time.



MSI Optix G271| £259 £168.97 at Amazon

Save £90 - Y ou might have paid a bit more than you would for the G241 in this deal from last year, but you were also getting a bigger screen and a steeper discount, plus the high refresh rate and low-impact lighting were present too.



Asus VG279Q | £279 £199 at Amazon

Save £80 - It's not quite the lowest ever price, but you're getting a good IPS panel for your money with that high refresh rate in Full HD for under £200.



HP X24iH| £129.98 at Argos

At a lowest-ever price, this 165Hz refresh rate, 23.8", 1080p display was perfect if you wanted to focus purely on image speed, or if you were building a somewhat bijou setup last sales period.



Asus Tuf VG27VH1B | £299 £218.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - It was a few pounds shy of its historic lowest ever price last year but this was a monitor not to be missed out on especially if you wanted an affordable high-end gaming display with a gorgeous curve.



However, if you're looking for a new panel this winter that's more TV-shaped then prepare for the upcoming 4K 120Hz Black Friday deals , Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals , and the best Black Friday OLED TV deals and Black Friday QLED TV deals as well.