SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The appeal of a man sentenced in the 2014 shooting death of a 2-year-old northern Indiana boy will not be heard by the US Supreme Court. On the first day of its new term Monday, the Court announced it has declined to hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury, who is currently serving a 60-year sentence for his involvement in the gang-related shooting death of a child.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO