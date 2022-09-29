Read full article on original website
Driver arrested after crashing into 2 Cobb County police vehicles, sending 2 officers to hospital: Authorities
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is recovering after he was pinned between an SUV and a guardrail while working a traffic stop on Interstate 75, according to the department. Authorities said Officer Gary Marsicek was arresting a driver on I-75 North near Barrett Parkway just...
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI and homicide in deadly I-75 SB crash, police say
ATLANTA — A Sunday night crash on Interstate 75 southbound ended with one person dead. Atlanta police officials told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was driving the wrong way when he crashed into another car and killed the victim. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
Suspect in Roswell homicide dead after walking into traffic, police say
ATLANTA — A homicide investigation and a deadly pedestrian crash on Sunday are connected in a bizarre turn of events, according to Roswell Police. On Sunday, officers said they received a call about a person hurt at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd. There, they found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from a stabbing wound.
GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Smyrna, GA. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 30, 2022. One man was shot during the incident. No officers were injured. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:00 a.m., Cobb County Police...
Hall County woman arrested after attacking ex-boyfriend with meat cleaver, deputies say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is in the Hall County jail Monday after deputies said she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a meat cleaver. Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to a home along Butterworth Lane Sunday evening after the assault. They said the 28-year-old woman argued with the...
GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting
State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Busy Cobb road closed after ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Portions of a busy road in Cobb County are shut down after a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle. NewsChopper 2 flew over Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County and saw a motorcycle laying the road and a car that appeared to have been turning into the Kroger parking lot.
Police search for missing teen from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need help bringing a missing 13-year-old home safe. Authorities provided a photo of Stefan Vann on the police department's Facebook page. He was last seen near Redan Road in Lithonia, wearing a tan shirt, military camo pans and tan military boots.
Woman assaulted and robbed while walking dog
A Newton County woman was attacked on a trail while she was walking her dog, according to police. It was an attack that came out of nowhere, the woman told police she was ambushed.
Gwinnett Police identify 17-year-old shot, killed near basketball court
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday near a subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. Authorities later identified the teen as Timothy Buchanan. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found Buchanan dead from an apparent gunshot wound along Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett...
Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School
All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
One person dead, another shot in church parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 550 Lindsay St....
Breaking: Double Springs Road shutdown at Briscoe Reservoir due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Double Springs Road at the Briscoe Reservoir. WCFR Assistant Chief said the road is currently shut down (11.50 a.m.) Injuries are reported.
1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents. Christopher Golden faces:. Malice murder, two counts. Felony murder, two counts. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts. Possession...
