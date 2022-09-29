Read full article on original website
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen many times...
AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year contract extension that could be worth $130 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday night. The deal has $120 million in guaranteed salary and another $10 million in incentives, said the person,...
Pictures: Linebacker flattens protester who ran on field with pink smoke device
Earlier in the game, another person tried to get onto the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.
Angels’ José Suarez has perfect game broken up in 7th
ANAHEIM Calif. (AP) — José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning when the Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien led off with a single. Suarez ran into more trouble in the inning when Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer to right field to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.
