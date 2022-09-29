Read full article on original website
About last night: Week 6 in prep football
Broomfield’s Cole LaCrue had some nice momentum on the recruiting trail coming into his senior season. And with his utter brilliance on the gridiron this fall, just imagine what it could look like going forward. The senior quarterback added more highlights and more just incredible to a 2022 resumé...
Boys golf: Monarch’s Caleb Michaels happy, in contention in 5A
DENVER — At his regional tournament two weeks ago, Monarch’s Caleb Michaels wasn’t having much fun at all. The pressure of qualifying for the state golf tournament a fourth straight time — pieced with trying to bring his team along — honestly “felt like a job,” he said. He thought he might even miss the cut (though in reality that was nowhere near the case).
Heads up: Broomfield soccer defeats Fairview in soggy Class 5A top-10 matchup
BROOMFIELD — It only takes one goal to open the floodgates, as Broomfield boys soccer learned on Monday night. The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, put on a late-game clinic against No. 8 Fairview in a classic top-10, Front Range League match between two soccer powerhouses. After spending the first half off the scoreboard, the Eagles rallied late to defeat the Knights 3-1. Both teams scored with headers.
