SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Multi Radiance Medical (MRM) has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005022/en/ Multi Radiance Medical has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. (Photo: Business Wire)

