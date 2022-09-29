ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair

By Kathryn Ghion
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday.

The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees.

This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are hiring in a bunch of fields. Some interviews were even done on the spot.

Employers, like the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction which sponsored the career fair, said that type of personal contact is so critical when finding the right person for an open job.

“It’s good rapport to get out into the public, talk to people one on one. You get to explain what your agency does, what we’re about and our mission and vision. It’s more personable to be able to get the skillset of those that are interested in our agency.

Shelly Henness, Correction Officer Hiring and Recruitment Manager

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections is hiring for corrections officers, LPNs, nurses, social workers, parole officers and mental health positions all throughout Ohio. If you’d like to learn more, visit careers.ohio.gov .

Career Strategy Consultants also provided free help with those resumes for anyone who wanted to give theirs an update during the career fair.

If you missed this career fair, don’t worry. WTRF is the Ohio Valley’s recruitment headquarters and we will be organizing another one in the coming months.

