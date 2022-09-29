Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.

The Lhasa Apso dog looks to be uncared for and ungroomed. The SCAS asks not to call but instead to message them directly. The SCAS Facebook posts all about animals including animals up for adoption.

Lhasa Apso Dog found in a box alongside the road in Wilton/Gansevoort

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.