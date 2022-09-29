ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.

The Lhasa Apso dog looks to be uncared for and ungroomed. The SCAS asks not to call but instead to message them directly. The SCAS Facebook posts all about animals including animals up for adoption.

Lhasa Apso Dog found in a box alongside the road in Wilton/Gansevoort
Comments / 8

Christine Chabotte
4d ago

What is wrong with ppl ???? Don’t they there’s help out there ???? Pets have feelings too !!!! Sick Sick ppl !!!!

Reply
9
Marissa Upton
3d ago

that's crazy it is getting colder outside too and dogs should never go through that I'm sure someone would take care of the dog smh I know I would of because pet cry and have feelings you wouldn't want it to happen to you

Reply
3
Ann Sheloski
4d ago

that poor baby😢😢 I'm sooo happy and relieved 😌😊 furbaby is safe and sound 🙏🙏🙏🙏 out of the elements

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
