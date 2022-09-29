Read full article on original website
Pediatricians offer latest advice on controlling head lice in kids
Head lice are ubiquitous still, so there's a good chance your son or daughter could develop an infestation. Now, the nation's leading pediatrics group is issuing new guidelines to help schools and families cope. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is emphasizing education to reduce stigma and manage infestations. The...
Schools nationwide offer students mental health days
In an effort to combat the mental health crisis in kids, some schools across the nation are allowing students to take mental health days like sick days.
Local school district plans to implement sensory rooms
The National Council for Special Education says these spaces can help students learn to self-regulate their sensory input.
It’s flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall - and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind.
Multi Radiance Medical Therapeutic Laser Receives FDA Clearance for The Treatment of Pain Associated with Fibromyalgia
SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Multi Radiance Medical (MRM) has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005022/en/ Multi Radiance Medical has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
Is fall bringing you down? Here’s how to fight seasonal depression
If the recent change from summer to fall is bringing you down, you're not by yourself.
