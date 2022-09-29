ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Pediatricians offer latest advice on controlling head lice in kids

Head lice are ubiquitous still, so there's a good chance your son or daughter could develop an infestation. Now, the nation's leading pediatrics group is issuing new guidelines to help schools and families cope. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is emphasizing education to reduce stigma and manage infestations. The...
The Associated Press

Multi Radiance Medical Therapeutic Laser Receives FDA Clearance for The Treatment of Pain Associated with Fibromyalgia

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Multi Radiance Medical (MRM) has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005022/en/ Multi Radiance Medical has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
