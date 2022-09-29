VA Man Kicks, Spits On Officers During Arrest In North Jersey: Prosecutor

Austin E. Whitmire Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old Virginia man is facing charges for assaulting police officers as he was being arrested in North Jersey, authorities said.

Austin E. Whitmire, of Falls Church, was bleeding from his hand in the parking lot of a business when Branchburg Township police officers arrived on the scene just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Whitmire had allegedly been trying to break a fence before police were called. While speaking with them, the man punched the fence before yelling, cursing, and lunging at one of the officers, authorities said.

While the officers were attempting to handcuff Austin Whitmire, he refused to comply with their verbal commands and kicked one of the officers in the thigh, they said. A second officer was left with a minor cut to his leg.

Soon after, as he was being escorted into an ambulance, Whitmire spit at one of the officers, the prosecutor said.

Whitmire has been charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer,

Throwing Bodily Fluid on a Law Enforcement Officer

Criminal Mischief and Resisting Arrest

Creating Public Alarm

After receiving medical treatment, Whitmire was sent to the Somerset County Jail, where he awaits a detention hearing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

