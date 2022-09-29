Read full article on original website
China and U.S. in a further divide—while inflation and recession are raging
Pandemics and health crises, political tensions, war flashpoints popping up, Western sanctions on significant European and Asian economies, and grave tensions between nuclear powers all have had their toll on the financial markets worldwide. The rattling of current affairs and world politics does not seem to seize anytime soon. The...
British embassy security guard accused of passing secrets to Russia appears in court
A man accused of spying for Russia at the British embassy in Berlin is to go on trial in February.David Smith, 58, was due to enter a plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday but a judge adjourned the hearing because of the barristers’ strike.The former security guard’s defence barrister was not present at the hearing because of ongoing action by the Criminal Bar Association, which also caused a previous plea hearing in September to be delayed.A judge told Mr Smith, who appeared in court via videolink from prison, that he could not take a plea without him being fully...
World's Largest Miner Aims To Boost Its Green Credentials - Read How
BHP Group Ltd BHP expects to induct three bulk carriers powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in six to nine months. The move is a part of the company’s plan to cut shipping emissions. BHP is looking into the potential for biofuels to enhance its green quotient, Reuters reported.
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday it’s giving its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts to welcome more than 1 million refugees — mostly from Syria — into Germany, despite some criticism both at home and abroad. Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said Merkel had been selected as the latest recipient for the Nansen award, which is handed out annually by the Geneva-based U.N. agency. “Under the then-Federal Chancellor Merkel’s leadership, Germany welcomed more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum-seekers in 2015 and 2016, which, as you will remember, was the height of the conflict in Syria, and there was deadly violence in other parts of the world,” Saltmarsh told reporters. “Dr. Merkel helped to highlight the plight of refugees globally.” Merkel’s decision to let in so many migrants boosted the far-right Alternative for Germany party and resulted in protests by a vocal minority. She was also blasted by some governments for being too friendly to refugees, when some European Union partner states were closing borders to refugees and asylum-seekers.
Covid inquiry chair vows it ‘will not drag on for decades’ with report ‘before another disaster strikes’
The UK Covid Inquiry chair has vowed proceedings will not “drag on for decades” with final recommendations concluded before “another disaster strikes.” The long-awaited inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, started this morning after its original start date was postponed due to national mourning. Baroness Hallet told the Inquiry that the bereaved will be at the heart of the proceedings which she vowed would “not drag on for decades producing reports when it is too late for them to do any good.” She added: “My principal aim is to produce reports and recommendations before another disaster strikes the four nations...
SCRYPT Digital taps Enclave Markets to mirror dark pool trading in crypto
“A service like this has been sorely lacking in the crypto space. There hasn’t been a solution that provides the security or privacy that institutions require with these kinds of trades.”. Swiss-regulated institutional digital asset platform SCRYPT Digital has tapped Enclave Markets in order to offer off-chain block trading...
Mordaunt: Raising benefits in line with inflation ‘makes sense’
Liz Truss has been told by a member of her Cabinet that it “makes sense” for benefits payments to rise in line with inflation.Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons and a former Conservative Party leadership contender, told Times Radio that she has “always supported” both pensions and welfare support rising alongside inflation.After U-turning on plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for top earners after pressure from backbench MPs, the Prime Minister is now facing uproar in some quarters of her party over speculation that the Government could oversee a real-terms cuts to benefits in a bid...
Spotware revolutionizes mobile trading user experience with Broker OAuth.
Spotware Systems is proud to announce the release of its Broker OAuth solution, which revolutionizes the user’s experience. Spotware Systems is proud to announce the release of its Broker OAuth solution, which revolutionizes the user’s experience, by allowing traders to (1) authenticate using their brokers Client Area credentials and (2) perform all actions such as KYC checks and deposits without leaving the trading platform.
BitMEX to list its native token by end of 2023
BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner said the crypto exchange is planning to list its native token, called BMEX, on the spot market by the end of the year. Hoeptner stated this during in an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the bottom, then your token will be drained down with the general environment,” Hoeptner added.
deVere Group halts UK property division, fears of BoE rates above 7% by spring
“Understandably, lenders are suspending mortgage offers and, in turn, we’re now suspending our property investment division. A result of the mini budget is that mortgage prices are set to increase, and borrowers are to have less options.”. deVere Group has decided to temporarily close its property investment division amid...
Circle buys Elements and announces beta version of Crypto Payments API
USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins issuer Circle has acquired Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform, as part of its accelerated crypto payments roadmap. Circle is uniquely positioned to promote digital payments and an always-on financial system as native features of the internet. Creating a payments...
ActivTrades jumps on fractional stock trading bandwagon
CFDs and FX broker, ActivTrades has updated its trading offering to provide its clients with the opportunity to trade fractions of stocks. The multi-regulated broker is rolling out a fractional trading feature as a way to lower the bar for young investors. The feature allows small-bucks traders to diversify their portfolios by spreading their relatively small capital over a broader range of stocks.
Nium taps Huey Lin and David Yates to Board of Directors
Nium has appointed two new board members, Huey Lin and David Yates. who bring deep experience in the global payments industry to the firm. The addition of Huey Lin and David Yates follows the recent announcements of Ramana Satyavarapu as Chief Technology Officer, Dylan Lowrey to General Counsel, and Robin Gandhi as Chief Product Officer.
