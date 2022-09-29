Read full article on original website
Related
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Start Echinops Seeds in Maryland (2022 Guide)
Do you want to grow echinops seeds in Maryland, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting echinops seeds is not as easy as it seems. Echinops Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Plant bulbs in containers
Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?. Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants
I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
Follow some simple rules and you can generate new plants by taking cuttings... absolutely free, says Monty Don
Now we're in October it's the perfect time to take semi-ripe cuttings from a wide range of plants, from fuchsias and pelargoniums to box, yew, rosemary and lavender. These are taken from the current season's wood that's started to harden off a little – while the tip is soft and bendy, the base of the cutting will have started to become more rigid.
How to plant grass seed and get a greener yard
Want to know how to plant grass seed? Here, we take you through what to do step-by-step to get a greener yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What do researchers know about left-handedness: What makes someone left-handed?
Handedness is one thing that is easily noticeable: that is whether you are left-handed or right-handed. If you ever pay closer attention to this, you will notice that there are far fewer left-handed people than right-handed ones. Ever wondered why? Well, here is all scientists know so far.
Pumpkins sprawl amid the ghosts of summer’s beans and peas
October: the return of the winter constellations, the end of summertime. Our gardening and nights now drawing in. A time to gather seed. A month to dig – or not, depending on your gardening style. We will turn over some of this year’s ‘new’ soil. See how it’s changed over summer. We’ll give the plot a rough tidy. Like my mum’s homemade haircuts. How we dreaded them.
A late-season perennial flower for the shade: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * Common name: Japanese anemone (windflower) ‘Andrea Atkinson’. * Botanical name: Anemone x hybrida ‘Andrea Atkinson’. * What it is: This plant is a late-blooming, deer-resistant perennial that produces white or pink...
5 Flowers To Plant In Your Garden For An Instant Pick-Me-Up
Flowers are beautiful to look at and most offer a pleasant scent as well, making them a great, natural way to boost your mood — and instantly lift your spirits.
Garden Help Desk: What to know when it comes to picking tomatoes
Is it better to leave tomatoes on the vine when temperatures are going to dip into the low 40s or to pick them. I’ve heard that putting tomatoes into a refrigerator will ruin their flavor. Will the same thing happen to tomatoes in the garden, or will the flavor be better if they are left on the vine?
Time flies when you're foraging for autumn’s wild edibles
Along with the usual harvesting of garden vegetables and herbs that I’ve been telling you about, I’ve been foraging for autumn’s wild edibles. The autumn olive berries are ripe and perfect for jelly. I’m drying some in my dehydrator for granola as well. Add to the...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Borage in Vermont (2022 Guide)
Do you want to grow borage in Vermont, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting borage is not as easy as it seems. Borage are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Tree Hugger
How I Became a Plant Mama
I grew up in India’s capital city, New Delhi. Our home overlooked the central ridge, a sliver of hilly forested area. In the courtyard below, my mother had grown her own tiny jungle to compete with the forest. Replete with gigantic monsteras and messy tendrils of honeysuckles, her assortment of foliage jostled for space. When we moved to Mumbai, we gave away her entire collection of plants, just keeping a select few for our tiny apartment balcony.
getnews.info
800 Breadfruit Trees Planted with 15 New Farming Families in Costa Rica
Jungle Project is investing in trees and training to help farming communities empower themselves. This will have a huge long-term impact on the livelihoods of future generations and the environment. It is their mission to help to protect vulnerable communities from hunger and malnourishment, while protecting the environment too. This month we celebrate the planting of 800 breadfruit trees and 5,000 companion trees with 15 farming families in Pejivalle, Costa Rica.
Attention Gardeners — Here's Why Your Cucumbers May Be Turning Yellow
Have you started your own garden? Are you growing your own organic produce? While many gardeners have dreams of having a bountiful harvest, new homesteaders know that there are a lot of questions (and issues) that arise when it comes to growing your own food. While your vegetable garden may...
gardeningknowhow.com
How To Protect Fruit Trees From Frost And Freeze
It takes several years to grow a fruit tree large enough to produce delicious fruit. During this time, the tree is exposed to many potential dangers in the form of disease and insects, but also weather. Extreme cold, especially during fruit production and flowering has the potential to decimate the crop. Gardeners should be ready with adequate fruit tree freeze protection so they are ready when the temperatures take a fall.
The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022
Our top pick is the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher because it offers luxury features at a more reasonable price.
Comments / 0