ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 0

Related
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Start Echinops Seeds in Maryland (2022 Guide)

Do you want to grow echinops seeds in Maryland, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting echinops seeds is not as easy as it seems. Echinops Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
MARYLAND STATE
BHG

Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting

Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
GARDENING
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregano#Plant#Insect#Hardiness Zone#Weather Report
Post Register

Plant bulbs in containers

Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?. Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants

I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Follow some simple rules and you can generate new plants by taking cuttings... absolutely free, says Monty Don

Now we're in October it's the perfect time to take semi-ripe cuttings from a wide range of plants, from fuchsias and pelargoniums to box, yew, rosemary and lavender. These are taken from the current season's wood that's started to harden off a little – while the tip is soft and bendy, the base of the cutting will have started to become more rigid.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Guardian

Pumpkins sprawl amid the ghosts of summer’s beans and peas

October: the return of the winter constellations, the end of summertime. Our gardening and nights now drawing in. A time to gather seed. A month to dig – or not, depending on your gardening style. We will turn over some of this year’s ‘new’ soil. See how it’s changed over summer. We’ll give the plot a rough tidy. Like my mum’s homemade haircuts. How we dreaded them.
AGRICULTURE
Pyramid

Garden Help Desk: What to know when it comes to picking tomatoes

Is it better to leave tomatoes on the vine when temperatures are going to dip into the low 40s or to pick them. I’ve heard that putting tomatoes into a refrigerator will ruin their flavor. Will the same thing happen to tomatoes in the garden, or will the flavor be better if they are left on the vine?
AGRICULTURE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Borage in Vermont (2022 Guide)

Do you want to grow borage in Vermont, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting borage is not as easy as it seems. Borage are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
VERMONT STATE
Tree Hugger

How I Became a Plant Mama

I grew up in India’s capital city, New Delhi. Our home overlooked the central ridge, a sliver of hilly forested area. In the courtyard below, my mother had grown her own tiny jungle to compete with the forest. Replete with gigantic monsteras and messy tendrils of honeysuckles, her assortment of foliage jostled for space. When we moved to Mumbai, we gave away her entire collection of plants, just keeping a select few for our tiny apartment balcony.
GARDENING
getnews.info

800 Breadfruit Trees Planted with 15 New Farming Families in Costa Rica

Jungle Project is investing in trees and training to help farming communities empower themselves. This will have a huge long-term impact on the livelihoods of future generations and the environment. It is their mission to help to protect vulnerable communities from hunger and malnourishment, while protecting the environment too. This month we celebrate the planting of 800 breadfruit trees and 5,000 companion trees with 15 farming families in Pejivalle, Costa Rica.
AGRICULTURE
gardeningknowhow.com

How To Protect Fruit Trees From Frost And Freeze

It takes several years to grow a fruit tree large enough to produce delicious fruit. During this time, the tree is exposed to many potential dangers in the form of disease and insects, but also weather. Extreme cold, especially during fruit production and flowering has the potential to decimate the crop. Gardeners should be ready with adequate fruit tree freeze protection so they are ready when the temperatures take a fall.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy