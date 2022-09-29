Read full article on original website
This Southern Illinois Festival Will Have You Foraging for Fungi in Shawnee National Forest
If you have ever dreamed of foraging for fungi in the depths of one of America's most beautiful forests, you are in luck!. Did you know there are more than 10,000 known and named species of mushrooms across the United States and at least 2,000 of those can be located in Illinois? According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Lancaster Farming
Scouting Corn for Caterpillar Damage in the Fall
Now is the time to scout corn for caterpillar damage and plan for next year’s management. In Pennsylvania, you can usually find evidence of four caterpillar species in corn ears: corn earworm, European corn borer, fall armyworm, and western bean cutworm. John Tooker, Penn State Extension entomology specialist, explains...
LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US
When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
How to plant grass seed and get a greener yard
Want to know how to plant grass seed? Here, we take you through what to do step-by-step to get a greener yard.
Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project
ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
territorysupply.com
Fall Foliage 101: Why Do Leaves Change Colors in the Fall?
Did you know that leaves don’t change color in the fall but, in fact, have had the color there all along?. Fall is likely a favorite season for most outdoor enthusiasts. In the majority of the United States, the arrival of autumn means there are minimal bugs, lower humidity, and stable weather patterns. Whether you are in the Upper Midwest, the Rocky Mountains, New England, Tennessee, or the Pacific Northwest, there are some great spots to view the fall foliage.
Can plants think? The burgeoning field of plant neurobiology has a lot to say on the matter
Americans like to mow their lawns, but blades of grass aren't supposed to all have the same length. Left un-sheared, an all-natural lawn contains grasses of wildly varying heights, more akin to an unruly, uncombed head of hair right after a long night's sleep. A lawn is not a single organism, but a large community of plants that have individual heights; being mowed is not the natural state for a blade of grass.
Kitten Saves Michigan Family of Four from Carbon Monoxide
Carbon Monoxide from a portable generator nearly took the lives of this Michigan family during a recent power outage. On August 30th, the Stamper family in Farmington Hills lost power after severe thunderstorms passed through the area. They were running a small, portable generator in the garage in order to keep appliances running until power was restored. Someone had mistakenly closed the garage door which could have led to a deadly ending if it weren't for Thor.
newyorkalmanack.com
New Invasive Affecting NYS Elm Trees; Threatens Major Spread
This exotic pest feeds exclusively on elm trees and can cause severe defoliation, branch dieback, and crown thinning. Although the sawfly has not yet been shown to cause tree mortality, repeated defoliation by established sawfly populations would put added stress on native elm trees already heavily impacted by Dutch elm disease.
