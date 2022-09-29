ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Lancaster Farming

Scouting Corn for Caterpillar Damage in the Fall

Now is the time to scout corn for caterpillar damage and plan for next year’s management. In Pennsylvania, you can usually find evidence of four caterpillar species in corn ears: corn earworm, European corn borer, fall armyworm, and western bean cutworm. John Tooker, Penn State Extension entomology specialist, explains...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US

When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Mackinac Island, MI
The Associated Press

Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
NEBRASKA STATE
103.3 WKFR

New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School

Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
MICHIGAN STATE
territorysupply.com

Fall Foliage 101: Why Do Leaves Change Colors in the Fall?

Did you know that leaves don’t change color in the fall but, in fact, have had the color there all along?. Fall is likely a favorite season for most outdoor enthusiasts. In the majority of the United States, the arrival of autumn means there are minimal bugs, lower humidity, and stable weather patterns. Whether you are in the Upper Midwest, the Rocky Mountains, New England, Tennessee, or the Pacific Northwest, there are some great spots to view the fall foliage.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnuts#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#American#Chestnut Blight Referred#Japanese#Planet Detroit
Salon

Can plants think? The burgeoning field of plant neurobiology has a lot to say on the matter

Americans like to mow their lawns, but blades of grass aren't supposed to all have the same length. Left un-sheared, an all-natural lawn contains grasses of wildly varying heights, more akin to an unruly, uncombed head of hair right after a long night's sleep. A lawn is not a single organism, but a large community of plants that have individual heights; being mowed is not the natural state for a blade of grass.
GARDENING
103.3 WKFR

Kitten Saves Michigan Family of Four from Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Monoxide from a portable generator nearly took the lives of this Michigan family during a recent power outage. On August 30th, the Stamper family in Farmington Hills lost power after severe thunderstorms passed through the area. They were running a small, portable generator in the garage in order to keep appliances running until power was restored. Someone had mistakenly closed the garage door which could have led to a deadly ending if it weren't for Thor.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
newyorkalmanack.com

New Invasive Affecting NYS Elm Trees; Threatens Major Spread

This exotic pest feeds exclusively on elm trees and can cause severe defoliation, branch dieback, and crown thinning. Although the sawfly has not yet been shown to cause tree mortality, repeated defoliation by established sawfly populations would put added stress on native elm trees already heavily impacted by Dutch elm disease.
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy