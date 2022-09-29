ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy