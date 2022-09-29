Read full article on original website
Steps to Starting Your Own Business
This webinar will outline the various steps necessary to start your own business in Cambridge. As part of this workshop, you will: explore the process and learn about the risks and rewards of starting your own business; find out first steps to start a business; and get an overview of resources available to help you move forward with your business idea.
Cancelled: Gene Therapy and Simple Computational Models: A New Outlook
Hopkinton High School student Sahithi Pogula will present research and novel computational models regarding various fields of genetic engineering, showing how years of work and complicated analysis can be replicated simply in high school settings using minimal resources. Registration is recommended. This event is part of Cambridge Science Festival, a...
The Protean Self: Taking Inspiration from Proteus and the Meandering Charles River
This event is part of Cambridge Science Festival, a celebration showcasing the leading edge in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). A multifaceted, multicultral event, the Festival makes science accessible, interactive and fun, highlighting the impact of STEAM in all our lives.
