ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Dose of Hope: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's quotes indicate competency

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1XtH_0iFcfdgi00

Texas had very fixable issues in the aftermath of the Texas Tech loss. It appears Steve Sarkisian and his staff are working to eliminate those problems.

Texas Tech picked the Longhorns apart with short yardage passes last week, a recurring theme of the Sarkisian era. The theme was most visible on third and fourth down conversions, where Texas allowed Tech free passes to the first down marker. The problem is being addressed this week.

The Texas head coach discussed the extra work the team is putting in on money downs for both sides of the football, among other things. Sarkisian’s confidence also shined through in his media availability on Thursday. He appeared assured that the team is prepared for West Virginia this week.

Here are a few of his quotes from Thursday’s media availability.

Money downs

Players taking initiative

More opportunistic defense

Quarterback decision

West Virginia’s offensive threat

Ishmael Ibraheem

West Virginia’s versatility

Quinn Ewers

Agiye Hall

Trust the process

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football has WR recruiting doubts after losing Jonah Wilson

A very surprising de-commitment was announced that serves as a detriment to the wide receiver depth in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion lost a commitment from the fast-rising and touted four-star Spring Dekaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson in the 2023 class before the game on Oct. 1.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
FanSided

Texas football recruiting 3-Star Vandy TE commit Ke’Morreun Pimpton

This coming weekend won’t be a huge one for Texas football recruiting in terms of the visitor list that is amassing for the home matchup against head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. At least among the 2023 visitors, it looks like there could only be a handful of uncommitted recruits in attendance for Texas-West Virginia this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

WVU star running back carted off the field

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Jeff Howe
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Peoples too much in 49-42 Lockhart loss￼

CONVERSE — Two kickoff recoveries and 366 yards rushing by James Peoples (five touchdowns) were still only enough for Veterans Memorial High School to nip Lockhart, 49-42, Friday night at D.W Rutledge Stadium. The game featured 1,180 yards of offense, but recoveries of an onsides kick and a pop-up...
LOCKHART, TX
MySanAntonio

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Longhorns#The Leadership Council
Carol Lennox

The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022

Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas

Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility

Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
GEORGETOWN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy