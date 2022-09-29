Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
radionwtn.com
David Landon Keesee
Mr. David Landon Keesee, 63, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, formally of Murray, Kentucky, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born Saturday, February 14, 1959, in Weisbuden, Germany, the beloved son of the late Thomas Keesee and Barbara Knobf Killen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife: Loretta Joni Keesee.
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
radionwtn.com
Reception Honors Lee School History
Paris, Tenn.–Ray Harding reads a history of long-time Lee School Principal Charlie McGehee’s career at Sunday’s reception at the Paris Academy of the Arts. The Academy is now home to the former Lee School and a commemoration of the school’s history was held along with a dedication of Room 2 to Miss McGehee by Ray and Noragene Harding. The late Miss McGehee is honored with the school bell she rang every day at school, along with a framed photo of her and plaque on the Room 2 door, which is now the Academy office. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
radionwtn.com
Deanna Chappell
Mrs. Deanna Chappell, 73, of Troy, passed away Sunday morning at her residence. Mrs. Chappell was born in Dresden, TN on May 16, 1949 to the late Gordon Adams and the late Hallie Mae (Kennedy) Adams. Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Adams.
radionwtn.com
UC Tornadoes Suffer First Loss Of Season
Nick Markle immediately put Union City’s first loss into perspective. “Every regular season goal we had is still attainable and right in front of us,” the Tornado head coach said after his third-ranked team was beaten 47-20 by reigning Class 2A state champion Westview Friday night. The loss...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
radionwtn.com
Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds Opens Today
Union City, Tenn.–Make plans to visit “Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds” at Discovery Park. It’s open today through October 31 during regular operating hours and is free with museum and park admission or membership. Sponsors of 2022 Pumpkin Village at Discovery Park are ATA and H&R Agri-Power.
radionwtn.com
Clothesline Project To Be Unveiled Monday
Paris, Tenn.–The opening ceremony for The Clothesline Project will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, October 3 at the Henry County Courthouse with the unveiling of the project and a proclamation of October as Domestic Violence Month. Judge Vicki Snyder and other officials will be speaking. The Clothesline Project...
radionwtn.com
Terry Wiseman
Mr. Terry Wiseman, 70, of Troy, passed away Saturday night at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Wiseman will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Frances Crowell
Mrs. Frances Crowell, 84, of Union City, passed away Monday morning at the Obion County Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Crowell will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WSMV
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Home History Brought To Life At Bicentennial Program
Paris, Tenn.–A full house was on hand Friday to hear former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer relate the history of the former Henry County Home, which was a “welcome shelter for those with no place to go” for many years. Greer spoke at the latest in a...
radionwtn.com
Pride Of Obion County Luncheon To Honor Deanna Chappell
Union City, Tenn.–Deanna Chappell’s family has chosen to continue with the Pride of Obion County luncheon on Wednesday in remembrance of her. Mrs. Chappell passed away this morning at her home in Troy. She had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County and the luncheon is set for Wednesday at Discovery Park of America.
