Springfield, TN

radionwtn.com

David Landon Keesee

Mr. David Landon Keesee, 63, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, formally of Murray, Kentucky, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born Saturday, February 14, 1959, in Weisbuden, Germany, the beloved son of the late Thomas Keesee and Barbara Knobf Killen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife: Loretta Joni Keesee.
MURRAY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Reception Honors Lee School History

Paris, Tenn.–Ray Harding reads a history of long-time Lee School Principal Charlie McGehee’s career at Sunday’s reception at the Paris Academy of the Arts. The Academy is now home to the former Lee School and a commemoration of the school’s history was held along with a dedication of Room 2 to Miss McGehee by Ray and Noragene Harding. The late Miss McGehee is honored with the school bell she rang every day at school, along with a framed photo of her and plaque on the Room 2 door, which is now the Academy office. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Deanna Chappell

Mrs. Deanna Chappell, 73, of Troy, passed away Sunday morning at her residence. Mrs. Chappell was born in Dresden, TN on May 16, 1949 to the late Gordon Adams and the late Hallie Mae (Kennedy) Adams. Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Adams.
TROY, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Tornadoes Suffer First Loss Of Season

Nick Markle immediately put Union City’s first loss into perspective. “Every regular season goal we had is still attainable and right in front of us,” the Tornado head coach said after his third-ranked team was beaten 47-20 by reigning Class 2A state champion Westview Friday night. The loss...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Jon Davidson
radionwtn.com

Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds Opens Today

Union City, Tenn.–Make plans to visit “Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds” at Discovery Park. It’s open today through October 31 during regular operating hours and is free with museum and park admission or membership. Sponsors of 2022 Pumpkin Village at Discovery Park are ATA and H&R Agri-Power.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Clothesline Project To Be Unveiled Monday

Paris, Tenn.–The opening ceremony for The Clothesline Project will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, October 3 at the Henry County Courthouse with the unveiling of the project and a proclamation of October as Domestic Violence Month. Judge Vicki Snyder and other officials will be speaking. The Clothesline Project...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Terry Wiseman

Mr. Terry Wiseman, 70, of Troy, passed away Saturday night at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Wiseman will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
TROY, TN
radionwtn.com

Frances Crowell

Mrs. Frances Crowell, 84, of Union City, passed away Monday morning at the Obion County Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Crowell will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
UNION CITY, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
radionwtn.com

Pride Of Obion County Luncheon To Honor Deanna Chappell

Union City, Tenn.–Deanna Chappell’s family has chosen to continue with the Pride of Obion County luncheon on Wednesday in remembrance of her. Mrs. Chappell passed away this morning at her home in Troy. She had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County and the luncheon is set for Wednesday at Discovery Park of America.
OBION COUNTY, TN

