Read full article on original website
Related
Texoma High School Battle Three (Oklahoma Edition)
I am bored and that means I put my imagination to work in another Texoma High School battle!. In case you have not read my previous battles, I will put them below our most recent ones. Before, I have always focused on the Texas counties, even though I call it a Texoma battle. I think it's time we show Oklahoma some love. I focus on three counties in my latest post. Tillman, Cotton, and Jefferson county.
Z94
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0