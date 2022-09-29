ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas holds players-only meeting ahead of West Virginia matchup

 3 days ago
Texas is looking for answers following its overtime loss to Texas Tech last weekend.

The Longhorns’ late-game woes from last season continue to haunt them. Texas held a 14-point advantage in the second half before Texas Tech stormed back to steal the victory, 37-34.

Steve Sarkisian has been proud of the mentality of his team following the difficult loss. He alluded to the Longhorns holding a players-only meeting on Tuesday to focus on some of the recurring issues.

“What I was proud of with those guys was coming out of the ballgame last week, Monday they had a leadership council meeting. Then Tuesday morning, they had a player-only meeting where the leadership committee addressed some of the things that I talked about where we can improve. I thought that was a great sign they were willing to take that initiative and do that.”

Texas looks to avoid dropping to 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play when they host West Virginia on Saturday. The injury status of quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy is unclear.

