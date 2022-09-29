Thanks to Bryson DeChambeau, it was a show that the long drive world has never seen before and might never experience again. Against sizeable odds because he was going up against guys with cartoonish swings and freakish ball speeds that reach 230 mph, DeChambeau nearly pulled off a win on Saturday that he probably would have coveted as much as his U.S. Open title. The man who led the PGA Tour’s most recent chase of driving distance before defecting this year to LIV Golf reached the two-man final of the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships. And, in a stunner, he came within one swing and 20 yards of holding the gaudy WWF-style title belt.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO