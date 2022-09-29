Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction
Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"
Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
Golf.com
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
Golf.com
The perfect hat to wear on and off the golf course
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy mounts another Sunday charge at St. Andrews and again comes up just short
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — We’re not talking deja vu all over again. Not quite. But it was close. Two-and-a-bit months on from his ultimately disappointing closing round of 70 and third-place finish in the 150th Open Championship, Rory McIlroy’s return to the Old Course at St. Andrews followed an eerily familiar script. Only the numbers and geographic origin of his conqueror were different.
Golf Digest
Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole
To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau nearly pulls off epic upset in long drive World Championships
Thanks to Bryson DeChambeau, it was a show that the long drive world has never seen before and might never experience again. Against sizeable odds because he was going up against guys with cartoonish swings and freakish ball speeds that reach 230 mph, DeChambeau nearly pulled off a win on Saturday that he probably would have coveted as much as his U.S. Open title. The man who led the PGA Tour’s most recent chase of driving distance before defecting this year to LIV Golf reached the two-man final of the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships. And, in a stunner, he came within one swing and 20 yards of holding the gaudy WWF-style title belt.
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
Golf Digest
The clubs Mackenzie Hughes used to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Mackenzie Hughes displayed a steady resiliency (along with a sporty short game) to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff over Sepp...
SkySports
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre in contention as Richard Mansell leads
Richard Mansell impressed in brutal conditions to grab the halfway lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Alex Noren and Robert MacIntyre also impressed. The second round was brought forward and played under a shotgun start due to heavy rain and strong winds along the Scottish coast, with just nine of the 168-man field able to post an under-par total on any of three courses being used for the event.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
Golf Digest
The best-worst golf-themed punishments for losing your fantasy football league
So you decided to play fantasy football this year. You were bored. You got peer-pressured. You thought you could game the system and wipe the floor with your idiot friends. No sweat. But now your starting running back is toast (literally), your wide receivers are decoys at best, and somehow you're dead last in the waiver order every week. You're in freefall down the power rankings and facing the very real possibility of finishing DFL. What sadistic fate awaits should your squad of preseason dark horses keep turning to glue? Well, if you're in a league that's anything like ours, it might look a little bit like this ...
NFL・
Janet Lin, Charley Hull tied for LPGA Tour lead in Texas
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull began the back nine with a double bogey and then settled down to salvage an even-par 71 on Saturday to share the lead with Xiyu “Janet” Lin going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA. Lin had missed a...
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
