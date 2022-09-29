Read full article on original website
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Louisiana won’t say when incarcerated youth might go to Angola, citing ‘security reasons’
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice won’t say when certain incarcerated young people in its custody might move to a...
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
