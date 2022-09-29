Read full article on original website
Police: Man Died Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Amid Chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told The Sun Herald. He identified the man as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City, Louisiana.
2 Hurt When Helicopter Crashes in Yard of California Home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger, authorities said. The helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.
Body of 2-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Northern Indiana Creek
MONON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 2-year-old boy has been recovered from a northern Indiana creek, the state Department of Natural Resources says. White County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the White County town of Monon, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, the department said.
Montana Train Derailment Spills 31,000 Gallons of Gasoline
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons (117,000 liters) of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were...
Coastal Virginia Prepares for Potentially Severe Flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist. That could lead to the most significant tidal flooding event in the Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years, Poche said.
