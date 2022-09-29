NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist. That could lead to the most significant tidal flooding event in the Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years, Poche said.

