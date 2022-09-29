ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

High School football scores from October 1, 2022

The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Saturday with a total of 10 game sbeing played across the Hawaiian Islands. Among the notable matchups saw the nine time defending ILH champions of Saint Louis take down ILH foe Kamehameha-Kapalama in a convincing 30-7 win. Below are other scores from Saturday: […]
HONOLULU, HI
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 3 St. Frances Academy pulls off comeback win in Hawaii against Kahuku 22-15

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) pulled off a comeback win against the top-ranked team in Hawaii — Kahuku. The third-ranked Panthers trailed 15-7 in the final eight minutes but four-star LSU commit Da’Shawn Womack returned a fumble for a 79-yard score to cut the deficit to 15-14. After a personal foul penalty on St. Frances Academy they missed a two-point attempt. The Panthers defense got a stop and drove down the field and Michael Van Buren found Kyree Benton for the game-winning score with :39 remaining. St. Frances Academy forced a turnover on downs to improve to 5-0. They have traveled over 8,400 miles this season and won in Ohio, Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Hawaii.
BELLFLOWER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Football
State
New Mexico State
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Education
KHON2

Rainbow Warriors basketball holds 1st practice

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Seven of UH’s non-conference games will be played at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, highlighted by the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The schedule also sees UH playing on O’ahu’s North […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweep Fullerton

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team improves to 3-0 in conference after a third straight sweep to begin conference play against Fullerton. Wahine overwhelmed the Titans from the get go, controlling play most of the three frames. They closed the match out in dominating fashion going on a 18-6 run in the 3rd. The […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
scoringlive.com

Golden Hawks pull away from Bulldogs to lock up No. 1 seed

MAKIKI — The Nanakuli Golden Hawks were in a funk to start the game. A lost fumble on their first play from scrimmage. A turnover on downs at the goal line on their next possession. It just wasn't working early on. But the Golden Hawks settled down before turning...
WAIANAE, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute

“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
HONOLULU, HI
mypearlcity.com

Kay and Mel Bicoy, blessed with Aloha, filled with Charger Pride!

The Charger Nation celebrated and honored Kay and Mel Bicoy last night for 50 years of dedication to Pearl City High School and the thousands of students that their love and spirit of Aloha has made an impact in their lives from the classroom, football field, Hawaiian culture, community, and life beyond the halls of PCHS.
PEARL CITY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Video Podcast#American Football#Hnn
KHON2

How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
hawaiinewsnow.com

Musician and mom-preneur Kimie Miner talks motherhood, finding balance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Kimie Miner is a busy woman!. She’s making new music, running a business, supporting young musicians and being a mom. ”Our house is always loud, full of laughter and crying. My youngest is almost two. So they’re two, three and four,” said...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Showers increasing starting Sunday, some could be heavy at times

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The drier than normal conditions seen this week are coming to an end. Showers have ramped up but remain light to moderate for windward areas through Satuday. On Sunday, an early season storm front drops in from the north. As a result, showers are expected to be frequent from Sunday through Tuesday, […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy