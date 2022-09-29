ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season

The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep

For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games

The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Thaiss
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Duffy
Yardbarker

Smart Deals Have A Potential Braves Dynasty In Place

The Atlanta Braves are now just one win or a New York Mets loss away from clinching their fifth straight NL East title after sweeping their heated rivals over the weekend. Much of the Braves’ recent success over the past several years has been thanks to the smart moves made by President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopolous to try and lock up the team’s core.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list

One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Braves Star Comments On The Standard In Atlanta

After a three-game sweep over the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves have finally taken command in the NL East division. After the Mets led the division for the better part of the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have overcome a massive deficit to unseat the Mets at the top.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Mlb Debut#The Los Angeles Angels#The Major Leagues#The Oakland Athletics
Yardbarker

Luis Arraez rests vs. White Sox, expands lead in AL batting race

Luis Arraez did not play in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night but the Minnesota Twins second baseman expanded his lead in the American League batting race after a 3-2 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field. Arraez entered the night with an average of .315, which...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Terry Francona Made MLB Managerial History This Weekend

With the Cleveland Guardians‘ 7-5 win yesterday over the Kansas City Royals, they assured themselves of at least 90 wins on the season. It also marked a little bit of history for the club’s manager, Terry Francona. With yesterday’s win, Francona became the eighth manager in MLB history...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy