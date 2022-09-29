Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Yardbarker
Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games
The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Smart Deals Have A Potential Braves Dynasty In Place
The Atlanta Braves are now just one win or a New York Mets loss away from clinching their fifth straight NL East title after sweeping their heated rivals over the weekend. Much of the Braves’ recent success over the past several years has been thanks to the smart moves made by President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopolous to try and lock up the team’s core.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list
One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader Vs. Rangers In 8-3 Victory
The Los Angeles Angels had their bats rolling in the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. This included superstar Mike Trout, who went 3-for-4 on the day including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Trout’s 39th homer of the season and his 44th...
Yardbarker
Braves Star Comments On The Standard In Atlanta
After a three-game sweep over the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves have finally taken command in the NL East division. After the Mets led the division for the better part of the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have overcome a massive deficit to unseat the Mets at the top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Luis Arraez rests vs. White Sox, expands lead in AL batting race
Luis Arraez did not play in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night but the Minnesota Twins second baseman expanded his lead in the American League batting race after a 3-2 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field. Arraez entered the night with an average of .315, which...
Yardbarker
Terry Francona Made MLB Managerial History This Weekend
With the Cleveland Guardians‘ 7-5 win yesterday over the Kansas City Royals, they assured themselves of at least 90 wins on the season. It also marked a little bit of history for the club’s manager, Terry Francona. With yesterday’s win, Francona became the eighth manager in MLB history...
Yardbarker
Heat reward reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro with four-year extension
Herro was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft and made an immediate impact on the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. He started five Finals games and scored the fourth-most playoff points of any rookie in NBA history, including 37 points in a narrow conference finals win over Boston.
Comments / 0