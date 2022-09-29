ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Creepy dentist’s office appears abandoned when woman shows up for appointment: ‘I’m legit worried’

By Emerald Pellot
intheknow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy