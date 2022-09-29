Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Leonhard is Wisconsin's new interim head football coach after Paul Chryst was fired. Here's what you should know about him.
Jim Leonhard will be formally introduced as the interim head football coach of the Wisconsin Badgers later this week. Leonhard is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired Sunday. Here's what you should know about Leonhard, currently the team's defensive coordinator. ...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
774
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0