Kentucky Derby Museum launches bourbon raffle to benefit Indiana boy with cystic fibrosis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum launched a Pappy Van Winkle bourbon raffle to help an Indiana man find a cure for his son. Wyatt Perdue, 3, is living with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that limits his ability to breathe. His dad came up with the idea of a bourbon raffle to raise awareness about the disease.
Artists put finishing touches on decorative pumpkins ahead of Tuesday's debut of Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular draws people from all over every year to one of Kentuckiana's favorite Halloween events. But before a sigh of relief can be let out, dozens of artists and workers are making sure the 2022 iteration lives up to its name. A...
Kentucky Orchid Society Show returns to Louisville for first time in 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of orchid enthusiasts gathered on Saturday for the annual Kentucky Orchid Society Show. The Kentucky Orchid Society is hosting the annual orchid show and sale at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for the first time in three years. There are 26,000 varieties of orchids throughout the...
The 19th annual Bark in the Park keeps the family entertained and helps the Animal Care Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two legged and four legged friends are coming together for a good cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at Bark in the Park to benefit the Animal Care Society. Bark in the Park is a timed 5k Woof Walk & Run happening on Saturday October...
'A Taste for Life' held to benefit mental health in Louisville's restaurant industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's best chefs all met in one place on Sunday for a cause that is near and dear to their industry. The second annual "A Taste for Life" was held to help those who suffer from depression and anxiety in the food service industry.
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
Kentucky bourbon distillers on pace for busiest year on record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on track for its biggest year ever. The Kentucky Distillers' Association said 2022 is on a historic pace, with distillery visits likely to top the 2019 record of 1.7 million visits. Because of how popular the bourbon trail is this year,...
WDRB in the Morning's Monica Harkins shares Halloween Rice Krispies treat recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat. This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
Louisville artist, JCPS students unveil new mural outside Family and Children's Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart worked with Engelhard Elementary School students to create a new mural in the Limerick neighborhood. The students were enrolled in school-based services through Family and Children's Place. Stewart visited with the students several times to help them recognize their own creativity. They...
Topgolf ramps up job interviews, scheduling ahead of its opening in Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is officially taking flight in Louisville this week. The three-story golf-entertainment complex is preparing for players, parties and even pop-ups in Louisville. "I've been playing for over 20 years now," said Louisville resident Donald Robinson Jr. Robinson is a self-proclaimed weekend golfer, but he’s not...
Kentucky Walk4Hearing brings awareness to the importance of hearing health
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Hearing Health is an important part of overall health but it’s not always on our radar. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about a special event to bring awareness to the issue. Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) presents the Kentucky Walk4Hearing event on Saturday,...
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
Duke Energy Foundation grant to boost southern Indiana tree population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sizable grant from a local utility company is expected to boost the tree population in southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation awarded the $15,000 grant to Louisville Grows, a nonprofit that aims to create healthier and greener neighborhoods in Kentucky and southern Indiana. It will...
More than $104k raised for Special Olympics Kentucky at UPS plane pull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky. There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet. "It's a great...
Louisville jail leaders say outside consultant highlighted issues they've been working to fix
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leadership at Louisville Metro Corrections said Monday that findings in a new independent report of the jail point to issues left by the previous director and ones they've been trying to fix for months. In a 20-page report released earlier this year, an outside consultant hired...
Dogs, cats and even a chicken blessed at Saint Francis of Assisi in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets from across Louisville visited Saint Francis of Assisi on Sunday for a special blessing. People were invited to bring their pets to Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Bardstown Road for a mass just for animals. There were dogs, cats and even a chicken at...
New Albany's Elijah Jennings wins Best Play Week 7 for running through Jeffersonville's defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 7 of the high school football season. With 78% of the votes, the Week 7 title belongs to New Albany's Elijah Jennings, who pulled off a big gain after running through Jeffersonville's defense.
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
