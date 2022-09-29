It’s National Coffee Day—Coffee Shop Franchise Owner Shares 3 Tips to Build a Recession-Proof Business

Read full article on original website
Alpharetta Housewives LLC Is Bridging the Gap Between Local Businesses and Consumers
The pandemic created devastating results for many companies, causing business owners to become out of reach with potential customers. Branda Peterson, creator of Alpharetta Housewives LLC (AH) and Branda’s Life, launched the AH brand to provide a platform that offers a pool of opportunities to her community of subscribers. The platform opened up a lane for local businesses to merge with shoppers within the Alpharetta, Georgia, area.
Black-Owned Brand’s Products Destroyed In Georgia Warehouse Fire
The “UnderArmie” is all armed up and puling together to help their favorite brand get back on its feet. Founder and CEO of Play Pits All Natural Deodorant, Chantel Powell received news that all of her brand’s inventory was destroyed in a warehouse fire on the morning of September 13 in South Fulton, Georgia.
Consolidating retirement accounts can help manage income
One of the rewards for working over several decades is the ability to contribute to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, which can help provide needed income for you when you do retire. As the years went by, you may well have accumulated several retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s or similar employer-sponsored plans. But you might find it advantageous to consolidate these accounts with a single provider. Consolidating them can provide...
New Inpathy App COO Wants to Help People Find Balance, Elevate the Human Experience
New social media apps are challenging the norms, creating safer online spaces for users to have more authentic experiences. Kathryn Young, chief of operations officer at Inpathy, a social networking app designed to recreate the human experience, contributes to normalizing transparency and creating a safe space in the digital realm.
Black Couple Makes History, Partners with D-ID, Launches First e-Learning Platform to Use A.I. Instructors in the US
DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup based in Fort Mill, S.C., known for its modernized app-based eLearning community, have announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors, also referred to as digitally created humans.
