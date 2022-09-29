Christianna Hurt Is Providing Financial Freedom For College Students With Her E-Commerce Platform WealthyCollege Kid

Read full article on original website
Essence CEO Explains Why The Future Is ‘Doomed’ Without Black Women’s Involvement at Revolt Summit
Essence CEO Caroline A. Wanga made it her business to “reposition who the Black woman is” this past weekend at the Revolt Summit x AT&T 2022. She made it clear that the future would be “doomed” without the Black woman’s involvement. The two-day conference took...
crowdfundinsider.com
Parenting Forum Mumsnet, Digital Bank Chetwood Financial Partner on “Family Focused Financial Services”
Chetwood Financial, a UK based digital bank that garnered a banking license in 2018, has announced a partnership with Mumsnet, a parenting forum. According to a statement issued by Chetwood Financial, it plans to launch a new family-focused financial services proposition next year. In partnering with Mumsnet, Chetwood is expected to provide the regulation, technology, and infrastructure to launch financial products that solve some of the financial dilemmas that parents face in the current economic landscape.
Former Carnival CEO Arnold W. Donald Who Kept the Cruiseline Afloat During Pandemic, To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
BLACK ENTERPRISE will honor Carnival Corporation & PLC former President CEO Arnold W. Donald at its Black Men Xcel Summit Oct. 12-14 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md. Donald, who served as President & CEO at Carnival from 2013 to 2022, stepped down from the role on...
U.S. Treasury Helps Black-Owned Industrial Bank Serve Marginalized Communities
Funding from the U.S. Treasury and a community partnership is helping the Black-owned Industrial Bank help businesses and people in marginalized communities. Insight News reported that The U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Capital Investment Program gave $82 million to Industrial Bank in June, which Industrial President and CEO B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. called historic.
Digital Course Recipe Creator Ashley Massengill Accused of Scamming Clients Through Her Online Course
Just over a year ago, content creator and entrepreneur Ashley Massengill shared with the public that she earned over $1 million in the first forty minutes of launching her online course. Now, a social media user is gathering accusations about her scamming clients out of their money. The Digital Course...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
20 Unwritten Rules That Latine People Follow Every Day
"Making sure our kids are always clean, have nice clothes, and neat hair. Obviously, parents of all ethnicities want their children to look presentable, but it’s something we consciously think about because we don’t want anyone thinking of our kids as 'dirty Mexicans.'"
Meet the Black Media Entrepreneur Who Is Uplifting Girls and Promoting Businesses
LaToyia S. Jordan, a multi-award-winning trailblazer in media, didn’t always feel confident and beautiful. Through faith and resilience, the serial entrepreneur is amplifying her mantra, “girl keep thriving,” by building our young ladies up one girl at a time. Jordan is the founder of I Am Beautiful...
salestechstar.com
Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo
Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
TechCrunch
Nigerian proptech Spleet gets $2.6M led by MaC VC to scale its property management products
Landlords in the city, like any in Nigeria, have stuck to accepting rent in this manner for decades because they find monthly payments unsustainable; to them, annual up-front fees reduce administrative costs and the chances of renters defaulting. But in effect, renters are placed in a precarious position of finding their first lump sum for the first year’s rent and subsequently saving some money from their salary for the following rent.
‘The Mental Cost of Entrepreneurship’—Psychotherapist Helps Entrepreneurs Beat Burnout
Shanna A. Jefferson knows a thing or two about work burnout. The devoted mental health therapist and business coach has built an enterprise shifting the minds of entrepreneurs dealing with burnout so that they can unleash their full potential. On her journey from Allendale, S.C. to Atlanta, Jefferson experienced serious...
‘Get Smart With Money’: Wall Street Veteran and Ivy League Graduate Teaches Financial Literacy and Money on Netflix
Former Wall Street professional and Ivy League graduate, Shareef “Ross Mac” McDonald, knows just how little the Black community likes to talk about money. McDonald spent more than a decade working on Wall Street at Morgan Stanley and Barclays Investment Bank. Now he’s giving back to those who are looking to make the most of their money, especially in the Black community.
NFL・
Alpharetta Housewives LLC Is Bridging the Gap Between Local Businesses and Consumers
The pandemic created devastating results for many companies, causing business owners to become out of reach with potential customers. Branda Peterson, creator of Alpharetta Housewives LLC (AH) and Branda’s Life, launched the AH brand to provide a platform that offers a pool of opportunities to her community of subscribers. The platform opened up a lane for local businesses to merge with shoppers within the Alpharetta, Georgia, area.
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
astrobites.org
Astro Grads United: a Safe Space for Students to Share & Strategize
Note: the author of this article is not a member of Astro Grads United. Over the past few years, graduate students in Astronomy across the US have been discussing the struggles of being a graduate student. One graduate student in particular noticed recurring themes in these conversations. For instance, many graduate students felt their salaries were not reflective of the cost of living, and their universities were not responsive when they requested a raise. For others, housing was a constant source of stress when universities failed to offer guaranteed housing for grad students. Others also worried about toxic advisors. As a result of these conversations, Astro Grads United was formed, which one member describes as “a space for grad students to move through and vent/share/co-strategize.”
VentureBeat
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
supplychain247.com
Prepare for an Unpredictable Retail Future with Goods-to-Person Automation
How and why the coronavirus pandemic threw retailers and their warehousing and distribution operations - whether omnichannel, pure e-commerce, or direct-to-store replenishment - into a tailspin has been well documented. Stock-outs of high-demand items. Exponential growth of e-commerce for both parcel shipping and curbside pick-up at a brick-and-mortar store. Shifting...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
CCE hosts Unify America Challenge College Bowl
The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is hosting the Unify America Challenge College Bowl (UACCB) to invite students to participate in collaborative political discussions. Students attending the virtual event were encouraged to participate and have guided conversations with other students of different backgrounds or experiences. The first three events were on Sept. 27, 28 and 29, where students participated at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. Six more sessions will be held on Oct. 4, 5 and 6. The video conversation led participants through a survey in which they were matched with a stranger for their discussions. Students in attendance participated in conversations regarding mental health, climate change, policing, student debt and other topics. As a bonus for participating in the event, the CCE offered students an opportunity to enter to win a $25 gift card.
mytotalretail.com
Panel: Finding Your Brand's Place in the Metaverse | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a panel discussing brand strategy in the metaverse from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Speakers include Mimi Ruiz, Vice President, E-Commerce, PacSun; Justin Hochberg, CEO and Founder, Virtual Brand Group; Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty; and moderator Ron Offir, Managing Director, Retail and Consumer Products, Deloitte Consulting.
