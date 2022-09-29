Read full article on original website
Related
Veteran Software Executive Marcus Ryu Joins Battery Ventures as Partner
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Marcus Ryu, a veteran entrepreneur and technology startup advisor who co-founded and then served as chief executive of Silicon Valley vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Guidewire Software, has joined Battery Ventures as a partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006074/en/ Marcus Ryu, Battery Ventures Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
Nobel physics prize goes to sleuths of 'spooky' quantum science
STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and cryptography.
Comments / 0