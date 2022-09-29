Following a recent tease amid a pile of Pokemon plushies, Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon song “Celestial” is out now, and if you’re a fan of Game Freak’s critter-catching RPG series, The Pokemon Company said on Twitter that you can expect to hear it in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games when they release on Nov. 18, 2022, for Nintendo Switch.

The centerpiece of Sheeran’s song is the idea that Pokemon add color to life and make even the mundane parts of daily existence exciting and interesting. A video accompanies “Celestial” that shows Sheeran going about some of these necessary routines and imagining what they might be like with Pokemon around.

A Charmander helps cook breakfast and accidentally sets fire to the kitchen. Snorlax saves Sheeran from a car accident while he was looking down at his phone, a possible cheeky reference to Pokemon GO’s early days and the various mishaps that ensued as people searched for AR Pokemon without paying attention to the world around them.

The song seems to be a celebration of all things Pokemon, which makes its inclusion in Scarlet and Violet something of a surprise. The Pokemon Company is no stranger to spotlighting songs from popular artists, such as Post Malone, but they typically turn up in promotional materials – not the actual games.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF