ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon song Celestial is out now

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZekGc_0iFcO9J600

Following a recent tease amid a pile of Pokemon plushies, Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon song “Celestial” is out now, and if you’re a fan of Game Freak’s critter-catching RPG series, The Pokemon Company said on Twitter that you can expect to hear it in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games when they release on Nov. 18, 2022, for Nintendo Switch.

The centerpiece of Sheeran’s song is the idea that Pokemon add color to life and make even the mundane parts of daily existence exciting and interesting. A video accompanies “Celestial” that shows Sheeran going about some of these necessary routines and imagining what they might be like with Pokemon around.

A Charmander helps cook breakfast and accidentally sets fire to the kitchen. Snorlax saves Sheeran from a car accident while he was looking down at his phone, a possible cheeky reference to Pokemon GO’s early days and the various mishaps that ensued as people searched for AR Pokemon without paying attention to the world around them.

The song seems to be a celebration of all things Pokemon, which makes its inclusion in Scarlet and Violet something of a surprise. The Pokemon Company is no stranger to spotlighting songs from popular artists, such as Post Malone, but they typically turn up in promotional materials – not the actual games.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Worse than The Long Night’: Angry House of the Dragon fans compare dim lighting to Game of Thrones

Many House of the Dragon viewers were left squinting at their screens on Sunday night as they struggled to make out the events of episode seven.Fans on social media protested that the lighting on the show was too dark – a complaint often levied at the show’s predecessor, Game of Thrones.The Independent has contacted HBO for comment.Hours before the episode aired, writer and podcaster Joanna Robinson advised fans on Twitter: “I liked this week’s episode of #HouseOfTheDragon but sure yeah watch it with all the drapes closed and maybe, yeah, consider The Neil Settings.”Robinson linked to a video instructing...
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy