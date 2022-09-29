Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian
Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
‘My teenage years were stolen’: Iranians on their hopes for change
At least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the notorious morality police, an Iranian human rights group has said. Iranians abroad, including some who are only away from their homeland temporarily to...
Georgia’s graduating class of 2022 beats national average on SAT
For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT – specifically, Georgia public-school students recorded a mean score of 1052, 24 points higher than the national average for public-school students of 1028. Georgia’s public-school class of...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0