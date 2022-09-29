ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian

Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
