worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis stops Pitbull Cruz in rematch says Jose Benavidez Sr
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in a rematch if the two fight again. Benavidez Sr has his doubts that Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) will fight Pitbull Cruz again because he feels their contest last December had a conclusive outcome.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy
By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo rips Terence Crawford, says Lubin KOs him
By Chris Williams: Jermell Charlo took to social media to rip Terence Crawford, saying he’ll be knocked out by Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin when he moves up to 154. Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) would be a really difficult fight for Crawford because he’s got punching power and toughness to make it a grueling affair. Crawford won’t be looking to fight a dangerous puncher like Lubin when he moves up to 154.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury’s plan-B options: Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz & Filip Hrgovic
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, says they’re looking at Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz, and Filip Hrgovic as alternative options for the December 3rd fight if the fight with Anthony Joshua isn’t made. John has serious doubts about the Fury vs. Joshua fight taking...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
dexerto.com
Jake Paul hits back at $100 million Eddie Hearn lawsuit: “We’re going to debunk that”
Jake Paul says he’s going to “debunk” the $100 million lawsuit brought against him by Eddie Hearn for making claims about the corruption of a judge. As he’s made waves in the world of boxing, Jake Paul has remained true to the persona that helped him become an internet star in the first place.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn with no problem says Roy Jones Jr
By Barry Holbook: Roy Jones Jr says Chris Eubank Jr will easily defeat Conor Benn on October 8th as long as he doesn’t make mistakes. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) has the advantage in size and experience against Benn (21-0, 14 KOs), and that should be enough for him to win as long as he doesn’t get careless.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th
By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol’s...
BoxingNews24.com
“Fury is in the driver’s seat” says Dean Whyte
By Barry Holbrook: Dean Whyte says Tyson Fury can fight whoever he wants, be it Manuel Charr or whoever, for his next contest on December 3rd. Whyte feels that Joshua’s marketing machine doesn’t allow him to move quickly to put a fight together. Hence, his contract situation for the Fury fight has been moving at a glacially slow pace.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson: “I’m about to take over the [135-lb] division”
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson says he’s “about to take over” the lightweight division. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) has put the 135-lb division on notice that he’s moving up and ready to take control of the weight class following his victory over Robson Conceicao last Friday night.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr not worried about Conor Benn’s power
By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr says he’s going to smile at Conor Benn if he connects with a big shot similar to the one that he nailed journeyman Chris Algieri with last December with his fourth round knockout. Eubank Jr says he’s got a better chin than the...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson wants Vasyl Lomachenko in first fight at 135
By Jim Calfa: Shakur Stevenson says he’d like to fight Vasyl Lomachenko in his first fight at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) has other plans, wanting to take on the winner of the lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr on October 16th. The former three-division world...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn “stalling” Fury – Joshua fight
By Charles Brun: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn is “stalling” out the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight so that it doesn’t happen. Arum maintains that Hearn doesn’t want the Fury-Joshua fight, and that’s why he’s stalling it out. We don’t know if it’s Hearn that is the one that is behind the fight lagging.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez won’t beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter
By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn confident of victory over Chris Eubank Jr
By Robert Segal: Conor Benn believes he’s got the talent to defeat the bigger & more experienced Chris Eubank Jr on October 8th in their main event fight on DAZN pay-per-view. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is giving away both size & experience against Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), but...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade: “We just getting started. Keep calm”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade posted on social media to let his fans know to keep calm following his decision to pull out of his fight against Zach Parker. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Parker were supposed to fight for the interim WBO super middleweight title. However, Andrade opted to pull out of the fight, which makes sense given that he wouldn’t have received a huge purse for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn too strong for Chris Eubank Jr says Shawn Porter
By Jack Tiernan: Shawn Porter is picking underdog Conor Benn to defeat Chris Eubank Jr next Saturday, October 8th, in their mega-fight on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London. The fight event will be taking place at 2:00 p.m. ET. Despite Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) being undersized and...
