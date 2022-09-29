Have you ever met a kid who doesn’t love pancakes? There’s “cake” in the name, so I’m convinced the answer is a hard no! All three of my kids are pancake monsters. As you may know by now, I don’t love baking and that’s mainly because I don’t like measuring ingredients. This is why we’ve been making surprise pancakes for years. Depending on which ingredients I have on hand, each day I concoct a new version of a pancake, using my general formula with slight variations. My Instagram followers are always asking for my rainbow sheet pancakes recipe, but I’ve never been able to share one because it changes daily. Well, my book, "Prep And Rally: An Hour of Prep, A Week of Delicious Meals" was finally the push to perfect my pancake recipe and write it down at last. So, my friends . . . here you go. The best pancake in the world. It’s healthy, it can be halved for a smaller batch, and it can be made the traditional method in a skillet or even be baked into the perfect healthy muffin. Top with fruit or chocolate chips or leave plain—no matter what, these pancakes are always perfection.

