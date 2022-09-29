Read full article on original website
Rainbow Sheet Pancakes
Have you ever met a kid who doesn’t love pancakes? There’s “cake” in the name, so I’m convinced the answer is a hard no! All three of my kids are pancake monsters. As you may know by now, I don’t love baking and that’s mainly because I don’t like measuring ingredients. This is why we’ve been making surprise pancakes for years. Depending on which ingredients I have on hand, each day I concoct a new version of a pancake, using my general formula with slight variations. My Instagram followers are always asking for my rainbow sheet pancakes recipe, but I’ve never been able to share one because it changes daily. Well, my book, "Prep And Rally: An Hour of Prep, A Week of Delicious Meals" was finally the push to perfect my pancake recipe and write it down at last. So, my friends . . . here you go. The best pancake in the world. It’s healthy, it can be halved for a smaller batch, and it can be made the traditional method in a skillet or even be baked into the perfect healthy muffin. Top with fruit or chocolate chips or leave plain—no matter what, these pancakes are always perfection.
Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing
I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
10 deliciously simple 3-ingredient dinners
Night after night, coming up with something for dinner can feel overwhelming. Just looking at a long list of ingredients is asking for too much sometimes. But, simple ingredients doesn't necessarily mean that you won't be making a tasty meal that looks like it took a lot more effort than it really did (the best kind, right?). These 3 ingredient dinners are fabulous go-to's that will help you get family dinner on the table without spending too much time getting everything together.
Slow down, mama: Building an intentional morning routine to help you find yourself again
Creating and maintaining an intentional morning routine for moms is so important—yet we rarely remember to make ourselves a priority, or downright feel guilty for doing so. We often get lost in the thick of motherhood and in everything that comes with being a mama to our little ones. We place ourselves on the back burner and for many of us, we never truly ever return.
These aren’t the Fisher-Price Little People you grew up with–they’re much cooler
Move over Old MacDonald. There's a new batch of Fisher-Price Little People in town and we love them so much we might just keep them for ourselves. (Sorry kids!) After successful launches of pop culture icons like Run DMC, Ralphie and fam from A Christmas Story and Dunder-Mifflin all-stars from The Office, Fisher-Price is making all of my lady power dreams come true with two new sets that I'm trying very hard to not write about in all caps because THAT'S HOW EXCITED I AM.
The ‘hide Amazon packages from my husband’ trend is funny and relatable, but it’s also problematic
You've probably seen many of these videos while scrolling through TikTok. Moms and wives joke about Amazon packages arriving when their husbands are home, or telling their delivery drivers to "hide" the packages. Are these videos funny? Yes. Are they relatable? Totally. Are they also problematic? Also yes. For many...
Here’s how bee ingredients can support your kids’ immune health this fall
Now that school is back in session, it’s time to start stocking up on kid-safe health and wellness essentials. You might already turn to honey when your little one has a sore throat, but did you know that other bee ingredients like propolis and royal jelly are great natural immune boosters too? Thanks to their potent antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal effects, propolis and royal jelly can help your kiddos ward off allergies and viruses and more this school year.
Traveling with extended family is a delightful challenge—here’s how to make it even better
A few years ago, my parents, siblings and I decided that, instead of getting each other a bunch of holiday gifts, we would take a family vacation together. Since then, we have gone on more than one family vacation with grandparents and cousins, each one memorable in its own way. I have no doubt that these extended family vacations with grandparents and cousins will be “happiness anchors” for my kids for decades to come. They are an absolute delight. They are also a challenge—in a way that traveling with three to four other families, half a dozen kids, and multiple generations can be a challenge. But the payoff makes it worth the planning hassles and any hiccups along the way.
10 impossibly sweet single mom pregnancy announcement ideas
The first step to creating your single mom pregnancy announcement is probably figuring out how you want to reveal your exciting news. Once you've worked out whether you want to share as soon as you find out or if you'd rather wait for your growing bump to do the talking, well, then the fun parts begins.
12 fall travel favorites from Motherly’s Utah meet-up
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. There's a lot of work that happens behind the scenes at Motherly–and an incredible team who brings Motherly's magic to life each day. ✨. Our remote team comes from all...
I felt mom guilt and shame for having a picky eater
I knew I was slightly losing the plot when I thought creating a platter of edible circles would entice my picky toddler to take a mouthful of food. I wasn’t asking much, just a mouthful of "real food." Not another mouthful, just one, single mouthful. That’s how low my expectations had become. Up until this point, my 12-month-old would only take milk, pureed pouches or sweetened dairy with any kind of enthusiasm. Basically, his diet had become a menu of all the things I said I’d never feed my child—until I had my child.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings
Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
Can we bring back old school birthday parties, please?
When I was a kid, my most memorable birthday party was one my mom hosted in the backyard with a bunch of neighbor kids. We played Pin the Tail on the Donkey and ate cake. It was a simple birthday party—but a good one. By contrast, by the time...
