Southampton, NY

longisland.com

The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back

The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
JERICHO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Hempstead Plains Environmental & Cultural History

The Hempstead Plains were once a defining feature of Long Island. Covering some 40,000 acres, the Plains stretched from the Queens border in the west to the Suffolk border in the east, creating a sea of waist-high grass in the middle of what is now Nassau County. Remnants of the...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Entertainment
CBS New York

First baby giraffe born on Long Island delights visitors

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. "She's an incredible mom. She's been taking care of baby. She cleans the baby, she feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well...
MELVILLE, NY
Register Citizen

Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
GREENWICH, CT
#The Rogers Mansion
CBS New York

Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo

COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Heavy Rain Expected Over Weekend in Huntington

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the Huntington area Saturday, as remnants of Hurricane Ian head to the Northeast. The National Weather Service said Friday that Long Island could expect 2 to 3 inches of rain and gusting winds starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Saturday, the weather service said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
myrye.com

21 Year Old Woman Killed by Metro-North Train in Rye

A twenty-one year old woman was killed by a Metro-North New Haven line train early Wednesday evening, according the MTA Metro-North. The 4:37pm train from Grand Central Station to New Haven struck the woman at approximately 5:15pm. Passengers were able to exit at Rye. Westbound trains were bypassing Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich for a time but service has now been restored.
RYE, NY
CBS New York

Long Island man beats the odds in battle against pancreatic cancer

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. -- Pancreatic cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, and each year 62,000 Americans get the devastating news. That's 170 people diagnosed every day. But as CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, advances in research and science are offering new hope. "My wife was really responsible for making me get help. Normally, I would just ignore the symptoms," Luis Vargas told McLogan.Vargas, of New Hyde Park, is a hiker, mountain climber and father of four. His concerned family noticed a year ago his indigestion, weight loss, jaundice and reflux."Obviously, when I first found out my diagnosis, there was a shock," Vargas said.Pancreatic cancer...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island

NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group

This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
UNIONDALE, NY
TBR News Media

Jets recognize Smithtown West football player

Jack Melore, of Smithtown High School West, was named the New York Jets High School Player of the Week. On Saturday, Sept.24, in a 20-14 upset victory over No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East, Jack had 10. catches for 226 yards and three total touchdowns. On defense he had six...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Man looking for unlocked cars arrested for grand larceny, other, Saturday evening

Numerous calls to police about a man walking through Oceanside pulling on car door handles has put Jean Ricardo Oriol, 34, in jail today. According to police, Fourth Squad officers drove to Nassau Parkway with a description of a man pulling door handles and began to canvass the area alongside the K-9 unit. While searching they found Oriol hiding from the police in the backyard of a residence on Fortesque Avenue in Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, NY

