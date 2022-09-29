Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
newyorkalmanack.com
Hempstead Plains Environmental & Cultural History
The Hempstead Plains were once a defining feature of Long Island. Covering some 40,000 acres, the Plains stretched from the Queens border in the west to the Suffolk border in the east, creating a sea of waist-high grass in the middle of what is now Nassau County. Remnants of the...
'It's A Must Go': Brass Swan, New Roslyn Restaurant, Flying High In Opening Weeks Of Business
A new Long Island restaurant that promises a “reimagining” of classic American dining is already charming customers just weeks after launching. Brass Swan in Roslyn officially opened in mid-September 2022 in the space formerly occupied by Roslyn Social. Describing itself as “modern taste with a classic feel,” the...
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First baby giraffe born on Long Island delights visitors
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. "She's an incredible mom. She's been taking care of baby. She cleans the baby, she feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well...
East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed
An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week.
Register Citizen
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
Slain EMS Lieutenant Comes Home to Huntington
Lt. Alison Russo came home to Huntington Friday, accompanied by dozens of colleagues in the Fire Department of New York, the day after she was killed in a random attack in Queens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo
COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
Pet store owner: Returned animals bought during pandemic is becoming a problem
Rescue groups and others say people are now bringing those animals back -- and it's becoming a problem.
21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Hicksville Restaurant, North Massapequa Gas Station
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he robbed a gas station and a restaurant on Long Island. Maxwell Thomasson, of Massapequa, was arrested following a robbery in Hicksville at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said Thomasson entered the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heavy Rain Expected Over Weekend in Huntington
Heavy rain is forecast to hit the Huntington area Saturday, as remnants of Hurricane Ian head to the Northeast. The National Weather Service said Friday that Long Island could expect 2 to 3 inches of rain and gusting winds starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Saturday, the weather service said.
myrye.com
21 Year Old Woman Killed by Metro-North Train in Rye
A twenty-one year old woman was killed by a Metro-North New Haven line train early Wednesday evening, according the MTA Metro-North. The 4:37pm train from Grand Central Station to New Haven struck the woman at approximately 5:15pm. Passengers were able to exit at Rye. Westbound trains were bypassing Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich for a time but service has now been restored.
Long Island man beats the odds in battle against pancreatic cancer
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. -- Pancreatic cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, and each year 62,000 Americans get the devastating news. That's 170 people diagnosed every day. But as CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, advances in research and science are offering new hope. "My wife was really responsible for making me get help. Normally, I would just ignore the symptoms," Luis Vargas told McLogan.Vargas, of New Hyde Park, is a hiker, mountain climber and father of four. His concerned family noticed a year ago his indigestion, weight loss, jaundice and reflux."Obviously, when I first found out my diagnosis, there was a shock," Vargas said.Pancreatic cancer...
fox5ny.com
Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island
NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
longisland.com
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
Jets recognize Smithtown West football player
Jack Melore, of Smithtown High School West, was named the New York Jets High School Player of the Week. On Saturday, Sept.24, in a 20-14 upset victory over No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East, Jack had 10. catches for 226 yards and three total touchdowns. On defense he had six...
Bay Shore Teen Found Shot To Death Following Car Crash In Central Islip
Detectives on Long Island are investigating the shooting death of a teen who was involved in a car crash. The incident took place in Central Islip around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Suffolk County detectives, Carlos Guillen was driving an Acura eastbound on Francisco Avenue when he struck...
Herald Community Newspapers
Man looking for unlocked cars arrested for grand larceny, other, Saturday evening
Numerous calls to police about a man walking through Oceanside pulling on car door handles has put Jean Ricardo Oriol, 34, in jail today. According to police, Fourth Squad officers drove to Nassau Parkway with a description of a man pulling door handles and began to canvass the area alongside the K-9 unit. While searching they found Oriol hiding from the police in the backyard of a residence on Fortesque Avenue in Oceanside.
Comments / 0