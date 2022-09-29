Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Fall Farm Tour in Thurman October 8th
The first stop on the tour will be the quilt show at the Town Hall, open at 9:30 am, where the public can pick up a directory with a map to guide them to each of the farms on the tour. All farms and sugarhouses on the tour will offer free open houses and activities.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
ftnnews.com
Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid Reopened
Situated in a coveted space on Lake Placid’s Main Street, the historic Hotel North Woods reopened on August 31, 2022, after a major renovation to unveil a fresh look under a new name: Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Conceptualized and managed by the team at...
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Missing mother, daughter hiking in Moreau Lake State Park located and safe
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A mother and daughter reported missing on a hiking trail in Moreau Lake State Park have been found. Early Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two had been found a short time prior, concluding an hours-long search. They were treated at the scene, and are in good health.
WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake
Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!
Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
Shelter: Cat thrown from pickup in Stillwater
The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for help finding the owner of a cat, which they say was thrown from a moving pickup truck on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
The wing-ers are in for Saratoga wing off!
Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale
The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Week 4 HSFB: Shen wins a thriller over Shaker, Saratoga moves to 4-1, AP gets by Troy, La Salle defeats Mohon
After not beating Shaker for 10 years, Shen now has two consecutive wins over the Blue Bison after an overtime thriller on Friday night. Saratoga Springs move to 4-1 after defeating Schenectady 27-0. A big second half from Averill Park turned a 15-8 halftime lead into a 42-8 win over Troy.
Watervliet Fire Department responds to structure fire
Watervliet Fire Department respond to structure fire
WNYT
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
newyorkalmanack.com
Joe Gingras: A Major League Baseball Career Thwarted By War
Their oldest son, Frank, was soon brought into the family business and the store was renamed, F. D. Gingras & Son. Their youngest son, whom they had named Joseph Elzead John Gingras, was looking to pursue a far different life: baseball. Joseph Gingras, born in 1894, grew up in Saratoga...
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
WRGB
Cabbage Patch Dolls, ColecoVision: The rise & fall of a toy company with local ties
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A paint-chipped sign on the side of a sad-looking concrete wall--all that's left of one of the most successful toy businesses in the world. But before flaming out, Coleco's four Capital Region factories worked at a furious pace under intense company pressure to meet customer's demands.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sunderland yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of Kansas Road and South Road, at around 5:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Melissa Cross, 34, of Arlington, was traveling east on Kansas Road when Tamara Shupka, 55, of Sunderland, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out of South Road in front of Cross.
Comments / 0