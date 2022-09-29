ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Fall Farm Tour in Thurman October 8th

The first stop on the tour will be the quilt show at the Town Hall, open at 9:30 am, where the public can pick up a directory with a map to guide them to each of the farms on the tour. All farms and sugarhouses on the tour will offer free open houses and activities.
THURMAN, NY
ftnnews.com

Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid Reopened

Situated in a coveted space on Lake Placid’s Main Street, the historic Hotel North Woods reopened on August 31, 2022, after a major renovation to unveil a fresh look under a new name: Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Conceptualized and managed by the team at...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Warrensburg, NY
Sports
City
Warrensburg, NY
104.5 The Team

WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake

Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale

The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
WARRENSBURG, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Joe Gingras: A Major League Baseball Career Thwarted By War

Their oldest son, Frank, was soon brought into the family business and the store was renamed, F. D. Gingras & Son. Their youngest son, whom they had named Joseph Elzead John Gingras, was looking to pursue a far different life: baseball. Joseph Gingras, born in 1894, grew up in Saratoga...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sunderland yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of Kansas Road and South Road, at around 5:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Melissa Cross, 34, of Arlington, was traveling east on Kansas Road when Tamara Shupka, 55, of Sunderland, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out of South Road in front of Cross.
SUNDERLAND, VT

