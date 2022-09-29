ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Cheese festival returns to Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy. Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival. Over 50 venders set up shop on...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Tuesday Night Big Band at Oneida County History Center

The Oneida County History Center (OCHC) has announced “Tuesday Night Big Band at the History Center,” a program featuring live music set for Tuesday, October 4th. The walls of the Oneida County History Center’s auditorium will echo with drums, trombones, and sax with live music by the Tuesday Night Big Band. The Tuesday Night Big Band is a 14-piece group with five saxes, three trumpets, three trombones, bass, piano, and drums. The group will perform popular music from the “Big Band Era,” including tunes from bands led by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and many others. Dancing is encouraged.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese

Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Lite 98.7

Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday

Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Genesee Street Starbucks officially open

Coffee lovers in North Utica will be happy to hear the long awaited Starbucks is now open. The Utica Lodging Group (LLC), which owns the Fairfield Inn and Suites on North Genesee Street, submitted the plan back in April of 2021. Located at 71 North Genesee Street. the 2,200 square...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton

The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
FULTON, NY
WKTV

Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

