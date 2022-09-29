Read full article on original website
WKTV
Cheese festival returns to Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy. Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival. Over 50 venders set up shop on...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 30-October 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September flew by! During this first weekend of October, be sure to see and do all the things available in the area. These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Tuesday Night Big Band at Oneida County History Center
The Oneida County History Center (OCHC) has announced “Tuesday Night Big Band at the History Center,” a program featuring live music set for Tuesday, October 4th. The walls of the Oneida County History Center’s auditorium will echo with drums, trombones, and sax with live music by the Tuesday Night Big Band. The Tuesday Night Big Band is a 14-piece group with five saxes, three trumpets, three trombones, bass, piano, and drums. The group will perform popular music from the “Big Band Era,” including tunes from bands led by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and many others. Dancing is encouraged.
mylittlefalls.com
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
$1.2 million home in Skaneateles: See 178 homes sales in Onondaga County
178 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 19 and Sep. 23. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 4½-bath home in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,200,000.00, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was a rebuild of the original ranch home on the property. (See photos of the home)
Will Micron pick Clay for next semiconductor plant? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 45. Mostly sunny today; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests. “We made it pretty,” Gwenn Werner said. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
cnycentral.com
John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
WKTV
Genesee Street Starbucks officially open
Coffee lovers in North Utica will be happy to hear the long awaited Starbucks is now open. The Utica Lodging Group (LLC), which owns the Fairfield Inn and Suites on North Genesee Street, submitted the plan back in April of 2021. Located at 71 North Genesee Street. the 2,200 square...
Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
oswegocountybusiness.com
‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton
The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
uticaphoenix.net
Politics: Oneida County Clerk Candidates Debate Scheduled for Oct. 4 on ‘Talk of the Town’ (100.7 FM)
UTICA, NY – Both candidates for Oneida County Clerk – Merima Smajic-Oren and Mary Finegan – have agreed to an hour-long debate on the Talk of the Town morning radio show next week. The debate will take place live on-air on Talk! 100.7 FM during Talk of...
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
wamc.org
Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort discusses latest developments at Beech-Nut site
The Exit 29 site in Canajoharie, the home of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory, is being primed for redevelopment by Montgomery County. Recently, the county released a request-for-proposals for the demolition of 22 vacant buildings and loading dock canopies, following other demolitions and remediation work at the industrial site.
