Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Suns’ open practice draws terrific turnout north of 10,000 fans
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns’ open practice at Footprint Center on Saturday drew north of 10,000 fans, an indicator of the team’s high-level continuity also being a thing with its fanbase. By the time the practice got underway early in the afternoon, the fans still getting in...
Suns G Josh Okogie to be reevaluated in 2 weeks due to hamstring strain
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie has been limited in training camp due to a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, per the team. A two-week timeframe would mean Okogie is set to miss all of the Suns’ preseason schedule. The season opener is on Oct. 19.
Tearful J.J. Watt thankful to take the field in Week 4 win after heart issue
It’s been a week for Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt. Coming off another ugly loss and dealing with a nagging calf injury, the lineman had his work cut out for him to improve his craft on the field while also getting back to a place health-wise where he could suit up against the Carolina Panthers.
Diamondbacks hold on for win, eliminate Giants from playoff contention
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in the Diamondbacks’ 8-4 win over San Francisco which eliminated the Giants from postseason contention on Saturday. Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting...
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says he had heart shocked, will play Sunday
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed two days of practice ahead of Sunday’s game due to a calf injury and illness, according to the injury report. He tweeted his ailment Sunday morning, hours before kickoff against the Carolina Panthers, to get ahead of reports. Watt said he went...
D-backs 3B Emmanuel Rivera out for season with small stable fracture in left wrist
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera will miss the remainder of the season due to a small stable fracture in his left wrist, manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Saturday. “Unfortunately he’s been nursing a very sore wrist and he had an MRI and there’s a small fracture — a stable...
Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
Arizona Cardinals defense dictates Week 4 win over Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals offense for the fourth-straight week was not on its A-Game over the first half of the team’s 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After 30 minutes of action, Arizona was staring at yet another halftime deficit with just three points scored and a whole lot of questions for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his game plan.
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh questionable to return vs. Panthers, Nick Vigil out
Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh is questionable to return against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to an elbow injury, the team announced. Inside linebacker Nick Vigil will not return due to a hamstring issue. The left guard returned to the sideline but was seen without his helmet and...
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly has rough outing in loss to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco Giants (79-78) moved above .500 for...
Three outs away from a national title, Aces bullpen falters in loss to Durham Bulls
For eight innings, it appeared as if the Reno Aces would grind out another yet another gritty one-run win to claim their second Triple-A national championship. The Aces were just three outs away from the club's second national championship, but a disastrous five-run ninth inning for the Bulls put a national championship out of Reno's reach. Durham topped Reno, 10-6, to clinch the Bulls' second straight Triple-A title. ...
Arizona Coyotes claim goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers
The Arizona Coyotes on Friday claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Last season, the 27-year-old Swedish netminder appeared in 11 games (eight starts) between the Avalanche and Florida Panthers. He compiled a 3-4-1 record, an .852 save percentage and had a 4.81 goals against average. However,...
Christian McCaffrey likely to play for Panthers vs. Cardinals, per report
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is likely to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McCaffrey was listed as questionable going into the contest with a thigh injury after missing two days of practice this week. And despite being limited in the only...
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals shake off slow start in win vs. Panthers
Despite another slow start from the Cardinals on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona’s offense and defense found a groove for a 26-16 victory on the road. The Cardinals trailed 10-3 at halftime and had looked like they were stuck in the same rut that was shown in Week 3. Despite that, Arizona’s defense produced three turnovers and the team scored 23 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead.
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
D-backs place Emmanuel Rivera on IL, select INF Jake Hager
The Arizona Diamondbacks officially ended infielder Emmanuel Rivera’s season Sunday by placing him on the 16-day injured list with a fractured left wrist. Rivera was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup, and manager Torey Lovullo told Bally Sports Arizona’s Jody Jackson that Rivera’s 2022 was over.
Arizona Cardinals’ early offensive issues continue in 1st half vs. Panthers
Another week, another lethargic start for the Arizona Cardinals offense. While Arizona’s defense has answered the call for the most part early on against the Carolina Panthers, the same cannot be said for the offense in a 10-3 game. For a fourth straight week, quarterback Kyler Murray and Co....
Hurricane Ian could impact how Cardinals navigate Week 4 vs. Panthers
TEMPE — When the Arizona Cardinals kicked off practice this week, it seemed likely they’d be playing in the rain against the Carolina Panthers with Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida on Wednesday. And even though the hurricane made its way to South Carolina on Friday morning, it’s...
