ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Sports

Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV

Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals defense dictates Week 4 win over Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals offense for the fourth-straight week was not on its A-Game over the first half of the team’s 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After 30 minutes of action, Arizona was staring at yet another halftime deficit with just three points scored and a whole lot of questions for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his game plan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Randy Ayers
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Willie Green
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Patrick Mutombo
Person
Devin Booker
Reno-Gazette Journal

Three outs away from a national title, Aces bullpen falters in loss to Durham Bulls

For eight innings, it appeared as if the Reno Aces would grind out another yet another gritty one-run win to claim their second Triple-A national championship. The Aces were just three outs away from the club's second national championship, but a disastrous five-run ninth inning for the Bulls put a national championship out of Reno's reach. Durham topped Reno, 10-6, to clinch the Bulls' second straight Triple-A title. ...
RENO, NV
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes claim goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers

The Arizona Coyotes on Friday claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Last season, the 27-year-old Swedish netminder appeared in 11 games (eight starts) between the Avalanche and Florida Panthers. He compiled a 3-4-1 record, an .852 save percentage and had a 4.81 goals against average. However,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuity#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns
Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals shake off slow start in win vs. Panthers

Despite another slow start from the Cardinals on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona’s offense and defense found a groove for a 26-16 victory on the road. The Cardinals trailed 10-3 at halftime and had looked like they were stuck in the same rut that was shown in Week 3. Despite that, Arizona’s defense produced three turnovers and the team scored 23 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Arizona Sports

D-backs place Emmanuel Rivera on IL, select INF Jake Hager

The Arizona Diamondbacks officially ended infielder Emmanuel Rivera’s season Sunday by placing him on the 16-day injured list with a fractured left wrist. Rivera was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup, and manager Torey Lovullo told Bally Sports Arizona’s Jody Jackson that Rivera’s 2022 was over.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy