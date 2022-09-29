ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

stonybrookathletics.com

Volleyball Earns First CAA Win with Five-Set Victory at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Seawolves used a gritty performance to secure their first-ever CAA win on Sunday afternoon as they knocked off William & Mary in a five-set thriller. Stony Brook was paced by the trio of Leoni Kunz, Abby Campbell, and Kali Moore who all finished the match with 15 or more kills.
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrookathletics.com

Men’s Cross Country Records Seventh-Place Finish at Paul Short Run

LEHIGH, Pa. – The Stony Brook University men's cross country team continued its blazing start to the 2022 season this morning. The men placed seventh overall at the Paul Short Run presented by ASICS. The squad was driven by Robert Becker, who finished first-place on the team and 27th overall in the Men's College Gold 8K at the Lehigh University Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrookathletics.com

Volleyball Falls in CAA Road Opener at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Stony Brook University volleyball team clashed against William & Mary University today, in their first ever road-matchup in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Seawolves ultimately fell to the Tribe, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21. The first set began as a back and forth thriller that led to a...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrookathletics.com

Football Welcomes William & Mary to Long Island: 5 Things to Know

THE BASICS: The Seawolves are set to host No. 18/21 William & Mary on Saturday, October 1, at 3:30 p.m. at LaValle Stadium. The game will air on FloFootball with Jonny Wincott (play-by-play), Sam Kornhauser (analyst), and Matt Levine (sideline) on the call. THE MATCHUP: Stony Brook and William &...
STONY BROOK, NY

