LEHIGH, Pa. – The Stony Brook University men's cross country team continued its blazing start to the 2022 season this morning. The men placed seventh overall at the Paul Short Run presented by ASICS. The squad was driven by Robert Becker, who finished first-place on the team and 27th overall in the Men's College Gold 8K at the Lehigh University Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO