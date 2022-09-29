Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
'I was a little nervous': Ohio State alum recounts first hurricane experience after moving to Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ceile Moore knows all about tornadoes. After all, she grew up in the Dayton area. But hurricanes are another story. She and her boyfriend, PJ Lyda, who are both graduates of The Ohio State University, moved to Florida about two weeks ago. When news of Hurricane...
One shot outside Grove City Meijer
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured Saturday during a shooting outside a Grove City department store. According to Grove City Division of Police, the shooting took place outside the Meijer store on London Groveport Road at approximately 3:35 p.m. Police said one person was shot in the arm during an argument. Police […]
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week six AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes moved to 5-0 Saturday after a 49-10 win over Rutgers, leaving them as one of the 16 teams in the FBS with an undefeated record. That record has kept them in the top-three. Ohio State (5-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP and USA Today coaches […]
Central Ohio native braces for damage at Cape Coral home after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
Week 5 of the college football season was filled with excitement, highlighted by Michigan’s win over Iowa. Here are the top plays! ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed rail expansion in Ohio
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed 3C and D rail expansion in Ohio that would restore rail service between Cleveland and Cincinnati.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team
MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
One dead, one injured after crash near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash near downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. A dispatcher with CPD said officers were sent to the ramp from Interstate 71 south to Interstate 70 east just after 4:00 a.m. following reports of a crash on the ramp. […]
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
