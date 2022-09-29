ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot outside Grove City Meijer

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured Saturday during a shooting outside a Grove City department store. According to Grove City Division of Police, the shooting took place outside the Meijer store on London Groveport Road at approximately 3:35 p.m. Police said one person was shot in the arm during an argument. Police […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week six AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes moved to 5-0 Saturday after a 49-10 win over Rutgers, leaving them as one of the 16 teams in the FBS with an undefeated record. That record has kept them in the top-three. Ohio State (5-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP and USA Today coaches […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team

MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one injured after crash near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash near downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. A dispatcher with CPD said officers were sent to the ramp from Interstate 71 south to Interstate 70 east just after 4:00 a.m. following reports of a crash on the ramp. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail

Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
SUNBURY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WHITEHALL, OH

