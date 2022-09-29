Lois Jane Revis (Zenor) passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at the age of 94, following a brief illness. Lois was born on February 28, 1928, in Rapid City South Dakota, to Dorothy and George Zenor, and was the eldest of four children. Early in her life, she went to live with family in California, eventually making her way to Klamath Falls by her late teens. Lois went to work for Southern Pacific railroad, where she met the love of her life, Gene Revis. They married in Reno, Nevada, on October 8, 1946. Lois welcomed two children: Dawn Rae and Gene Scott, Jr. In addition to being a dedicated housewife, Lois also worked part-time at Ganong's variety store. Lois often shared fond memories from there throughout her life. She often reflected that her greatest joys in her life were spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved making trips to Eugene, Medford and Reno. She enjoyed shopping, playing Yahtzee and spending time with her family. Lois was also a tremendous cook, and often enjoyed watching The Food Network for new recipe ideas. Lois is survived by her brother, Stanley Zenor, of Stockton, California; son, Gene Scott (Geraldine) Revis, Jr., of Klamath Falls, Oregon; granddaughter, Heather Revis, of Medford, Oregon; grandson, Ryan Bonham, of Eugene, Oregon; son-in-law, Brian Romine, of Eugene, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Revis; daughter, Dawn Rae Romine; grandson, Matthew Bonham; parents, George and Dorothy Zenor; and sisters, Judy Clark and Norma Peace. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and/or the would be appreciated. A service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls.

