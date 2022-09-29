Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Another wolf kill recorded in Klamath County
The partial carcass of a 350-pound four-month-old calf was found in a 500-acre private land pasture in the Doak Mountain area northwest of Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Following an investigation by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, it was estimated that the calf died about 48 hours...
KDRV
City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
KDRV
Emergency closure area reduced for McKinney & Yeti fires
YREKA, Calif.,-- Thanks to continued progress on fire suppression repair and danger tree abatement activities within the Yeti and McKinney Fire burn scar areas, Klamath National Forest officials have been able to shrink the size of the area under emergency fire closure. According to KNF officials, the updated order will...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
KTVL
Two more families return to their hometown after surviving the Almeda fire
TALENT — Two more families are finally able to return to their hometown of Talent after losing everything in the Almeda fire two years ago. Now, after working with a local nonprofit organization and volunteers to build their home from the ground up, they are finally back in their community again.
mybasin.com
BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDRV
Coats for Kids: Coat donations needed now more than ever
MEDFORD, Ore-- With colder temperatures around the corner, having a coat to keep warm is important, now more than ever, especially for children. "This year in particular, the cost of everything seems to be so high," said Jessica King, an Assistant Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
Herald and News
Revis, Lois Jane
Lois Jane Revis (Zenor) passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at the age of 94, following a brief illness. Lois was born on February 28, 1928, in Rapid City South Dakota, to Dorothy and George Zenor, and was the eldest of four children. Early in her life, she went to live with family in California, eventually making her way to Klamath Falls by her late teens. Lois went to work for Southern Pacific railroad, where she met the love of her life, Gene Revis. They married in Reno, Nevada, on October 8, 1946. Lois welcomed two children: Dawn Rae and Gene Scott, Jr. In addition to being a dedicated housewife, Lois also worked part-time at Ganong's variety store. Lois often shared fond memories from there throughout her life. She often reflected that her greatest joys in her life were spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved making trips to Eugene, Medford and Reno. She enjoyed shopping, playing Yahtzee and spending time with her family. Lois was also a tremendous cook, and often enjoyed watching The Food Network for new recipe ideas. Lois is survived by her brother, Stanley Zenor, of Stockton, California; son, Gene Scott (Geraldine) Revis, Jr., of Klamath Falls, Oregon; granddaughter, Heather Revis, of Medford, Oregon; grandson, Ryan Bonham, of Eugene, Oregon; son-in-law, Brian Romine, of Eugene, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Revis; daughter, Dawn Rae Romine; grandson, Matthew Bonham; parents, George and Dorothy Zenor; and sisters, Judy Clark and Norma Peace. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and/or the would be appreciated. A service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls.
Klamath Falls, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
Herald and News
Klamath Basin prep football roundup: Henley cruises to another victory; North Lake wins two in row
Shaw Stork completed 11 of 13 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead Henley High to a 42-14 Big Sky Conference victory against host Hidden Valley on Friday night in Grants Pass. Logan Whitlock added 146 yards on 15 carries and scored twice for the Hornets (5-0 overall,...
KATU.com
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
basinlife.com
Bedroom Gallery & Legacy Furniture’s “Customer Appreciation Days” Friday & Saturday! …Sept 30th & Oct. 1st this weekend!
Legacy Furniture and Bedroom Gallery are celebrating their 7th annual “Customer Appreciation Days” this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday!. STOP IN AND SAVE IN EVERY DEPARTMENT AT BOTH STORES!. OPEN SATURDAY 10A-6P! Legacy Furniture and Bedroom Gallery have been voted #1 by Klamath County for a number of years...
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
KDRV
FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
Herald and News
Prep football: No. 2 Lost River spoils Bonanza's homecoming in 8-man league opener
It's customary for teams to schedule their homecoming game against one of the weaker opponents on their schedule. Instead, Bonanza High picked the toughest.
