FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Despite two first-half goals, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's soccer team fell to Cleveland State 3-2 on Saturday (Oct. 1) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons scored on their first two shots of the game. Luke Benford found the net in minute 13 after dribbling through traffic and beat his defender to score. Logan Lee put the Mastodons up 2-0 in minute 42 with a header. Abe Arellano sent a ball in from the left side to set up Lee to send it into the left side of the goal.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO