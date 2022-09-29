Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
WANE-TV
Walk supports low-income residents of northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is connecting with the community through an event that supports those living in poverty throughout northeast Indiana. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding “The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” at Parkview Field. Attendees walk from...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
10 years later, Fort Wayne horror host still haunting screens
The Haunted Hotel airs on Access Fort Wayne every Friday night, hosted by Rob Gruesome Graves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Explore 55-acre farm during festival in Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Enjoy the fall weather with a festival Sunday that has fun for the whole family. Fingerle Farms Fall Festival includes vendors, entertainment and fall activities. The 55-acre farm in northwest Allen County is opening its gates to the public for hayrides, and walking trails through the woods and around the property.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
wfft.com
Dog Days of Autumn celebrates furry friends for the third year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Furry friends and fall festivities. That’s what folks at Lutheran Park and Gardens got to experience for the Third Annual Dog Days of Autumn on Sunday. The fundraiser is a collaboration between The Content Creators of Color Project and Humane Fort Wayne. Co-chair Olivia...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 233 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,144 cases and 1,192 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
USF looking to rebound from first loss
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis football team is looking to bounce back after their first loss last weekend on the road at Siena Heights on Saturday. The Cougars were upset by Saint Xavier at home last weekend, falling to the visiting Cougars 25-20. USF credits...
963xke.com
FWPD announces official trick-or-treating hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and on Thursday released this year’s official trick-or-treat hours. The department took to social media to announce that in Fort Wayne, trick-or-treating will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. FWPD...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Kids and parents lined up for free candy and fun at Treats and Trails
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of kids gathered at the Southwest Conservation Club for Treats and Trails. A free event organized by the Waynedale Community Improvement Team, kids dressed up in Halloween costumes and walked the trails, stopping at booths and getting free candy along the way. Volunteer Organizer...
wfft.com
6th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk supports those living in poverty in Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just over three miles down, and a glistening Jeff Delong was the first person to complete the Friends of the Poor Walk on Sunday. “It’s running. I love running. But also donating for a good cause too," Delong said. The St. Vincent de Paul...
WANE-TV
Kendallville Apple Festival is back
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is day two of the Kendallville Apple Festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds. The annual event has many vendors with handmade goods, seasonal and holiday décor, antiques and crafts. Attendees also have more than 30 options for fresh food and treats. It’s a...
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 7
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 16 area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
wfft.com
'Dons give up 2-0 lead, fall 3-2 to Cleveland State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Despite two first-half goals, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's soccer team fell to Cleveland State 3-2 on Saturday (Oct. 1) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons scored on their first two shots of the game. Luke Benford found the net in minute 13 after dribbling through traffic and beat his defender to score. Logan Lee put the Mastodons up 2-0 in minute 42 with a header. Abe Arellano sent a ball in from the left side to set up Lee to send it into the left side of the goal.
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
wfft.com
High School Football: Carroll, Angola, Eastside look to clinch conference title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two more weeks of regular-season play is all that's left on the calendar, which means conference champs will soon be crowned. There are plenty of tight races across the board, but in the SAC (Summit Athletic Conference) and the NECC (Northeast Corner Conference) champs could be decided in week eight.
Comments / 0