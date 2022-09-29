ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne Street Department hiring leaf collectors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Public Works Street Department is now hiring temporary workers for the yearly neighborhood leaf collection. Workers will rake, sweep and collect leaves on neighborhood streets. Training will start in October and the work goes through the end of the mid-December collection. This position...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Walk supports low-income residents of northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is connecting with the community through an event that supports those living in poverty throughout northeast Indiana. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding “The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” at Parkview Field. Attendees walk from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
WANE-TV

Explore 55-acre farm during festival in Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Enjoy the fall weather with a festival Sunday that has fun for the whole family. Fingerle Farms Fall Festival includes vendors, entertainment and fall activities. The 55-acre farm in northwest Allen County is opening its gates to the public for hayrides, and walking trails through the woods and around the property.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Dog Days of Autumn celebrates furry friends for the third year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Furry friends and fall festivities. That’s what folks at Lutheran Park and Gardens got to experience for the Third Annual Dog Days of Autumn on Sunday. The fundraiser is a collaboration between The Content Creators of Color Project and Humane Fort Wayne. Co-chair Olivia...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Football Games
wfft.com

USF looking to rebound from first loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis football team is looking to bounce back after their first loss last weekend on the road at Siena Heights on Saturday. The Cougars were upset by Saint Xavier at home last weekend, falling to the visiting Cougars 25-20. USF credits...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD announces official trick-or-treating hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and on Thursday released this year’s official trick-or-treat hours. The department took to social media to announce that in Fort Wayne, trick-or-treating will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. FWPD...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfft.com

Kids and parents lined up for free candy and fun at Treats and Trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of kids gathered at the Southwest Conservation Club for Treats and Trails. A free event organized by the Waynedale Community Improvement Team, kids dressed up in Halloween costumes and walked the trails, stopping at booths and getting free candy along the way. Volunteer Organizer...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Kendallville Apple Festival is back

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is day two of the Kendallville Apple Festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds. The annual event has many vendors with handmade goods, seasonal and holiday décor, antiques and crafts. Attendees also have more than 30 options for fresh food and treats. It’s a...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
wfft.com

'Dons give up 2-0 lead, fall 3-2 to Cleveland State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Despite two first-half goals, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's soccer team fell to Cleveland State 3-2 on Saturday (Oct. 1) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons scored on their first two shots of the game. Luke Benford found the net in minute 13 after dribbling through traffic and beat his defender to score. Logan Lee put the Mastodons up 2-0 in minute 42 with a header. Abe Arellano sent a ball in from the left side to set up Lee to send it into the left side of the goal.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
FORT WAYNE, IN

