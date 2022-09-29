Best Dyson cordless vacuum: our 6 top Dyson vacuums to buy

The best Dyson cordless vacuum may have been on your lust list for a while if easy cleaning is your goal. We get it – longing for freedom from the wall outlet when you’re vacuuming isn't fun. Fortunately, Dyson's range offers the most amazing selection of cordless models out there. But while choice is always welcome, we understand that this array of options might be a bit bewildering.

That’s where we come in. These are our favorite Dyson cordless vacuums, which we've thoroughly tested at home for up to two months, so that we can tell you allllllll about them.

Dysons are widely regarded as some of the best vacuums around, but that means a bigger price tag. So, we want to make sure that you are getting as much for your money as possible. Keep reading to find our shortlist of the top-rated models around, so that you can shop for the machine that complements the size of your home – and the messiness of its occupants.

The best Dyson cordless vacuums to invest in

(Image credit: Dyson)

Our #1 best cordless Dyson

Weight: 6.7lbs/3.08kg | Battery life : 60 minutes | Charge time: 4.5 hours | Capacity : 31oz/900ml

LaserSlim Fluffy brushroll is a gamechanger Piezo sensor for state of the art cleaning Anti-tangle hair screw is great for pet hair Green laser works best on hard floors A seriously expensive investment

The Dyson V15 Detect is the ultimate vac if you want to ditch the cord, which is why it earned the top spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuums . It has a wealth of advanced features to make cleaning more thorough than ever, including a laser to reveal microscopic dust, and two different cleaner heads. If you want to utilize intelligent technology to clean your home, look no further than the V15 Detect, which is also fully equipped with an LCD screen, capable of showing you the exact type of dust and dirt particles it's picking up.

Our verdict

After trying the V15 out for over a year now, our reviewer and Sleep Editor Jaclyn is still a huge fan of this Dyson. She found that this vacuum managed a deeper clean than she even thought possible at home, with her bin filling up rapidly and the Piezo count on her screen surprising her with the depth of information available. She also found that using the many attachments with this vac meant never led to a loss in suction power too and that using this vacuum day to day made the task considerably more enjoyable.

Things to note

With an RRP of $749.99, this vacuum is a serious investment. If you want to upgrade your current Dyson or get the absolute best in the market and your budget stretches this far, then we can wholeheartedly recommend, but those looking to save on their next Dyson vacuum purchase will want to look elsewhere.



(Image credit: Dyson)

Best Dyson for suction power

Weight: 6.72lbs/3.05kg | Battery life : Up to 60 mins | Charge time: 4.5 hrs | Capacity: 25oz/760ml

LCD screen Eco mode Attachments included Long running time Notifies you when it needs to be emptied Heaviest on our list Quite a long charge time High price tag

The Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is one of our top-rated Dyson cordless vacuums because it's got twice the suction of many of the others, a winning factor if you've got a lot of dust to contend with.

Our verdict

Our reviewer Sarah loved the LCD screen on this nifty vac, which alerted her to how much vacuuming time she had left and allowed her to shift between different modes effortlessly. In Eco mode, this vacuum offered a total of 60 minutes of run time in our tests, with still plenty of cleaning power to offer even as the time waned. The full suite of attachments were excellent for every job around the house according to Sarah, who found the V11 especially effective on carpet, as the brush bar’s bristles go deep into the pile to get out all the dirt and debris.

Things to note

This is a powerful vacuum cleaner that will get your whole home clean and, with a long running time, shouldn’t leave you frustrated that you can’t finish the job without recharging. Again, this is a pricey choice (as all Dysons are really) but if you want to go cordless and are prepared to invest to get excellent cleaning results, we reckon it’s worth it.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Best Dyson for pet hair

Weight: 5.5lbs/2.5kg | Battery life : 40 minutes | Running time: 5.5 hours | Capacity : 18oz/540ml

Great with pet hair Can be used as handheld, too Lightweight Easy to store Long charge time Pricey

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is our top-rated Dyson cordless vac for pet owners. That's thanks to how easy it is to convert into handheld mode and the array of attachments to banish pet hair for good.

Our verdict

The mini motorhead tool that comes with this machine was found to be highly effective in our at-home tests, with our tester Sarah noting just how effective it is at removing pet hair and dirt from upholstery. Switching to handheld mode to quickly get rid of mess is so easy with the V11 too, with Sarah saying that it didn't slow down her vacuuming process at all. Overall, both carpet and hard flooring come up beautifully once given some attention with this vac.

Things to note

If you love to use your cordless vac on boost mode, then expect to have your run time drastically, and annoyingly, reduced with this vacuum. Instead of having the entire 40 minutes available to you, it was found in our tests that run time plummeted to just seven minutes. Also, if you dislike having to hold a button down as you vacuum, then you won't be impressed with the mechanism at work in order to use this model.

(Image credit: Dyson)

4. Dyson Micro 1.5kg

Best lightweight Dyson

Weight: 3.3lbs/1.5kg | Battery life : 28 minutes | Running time: 5 hours | Capacity: 25oz/760ml

Super lightweight feel Can suck up pet hair well Very easily maneuverable Easy to empty and clean Not one for large homes Very small dust bin

As you might have guessed from the name, the Dyson Micro is ultra-lightweight, coming in at just 1.5kg. That makes it absolutely excellent for strain-free cordless cleaning if you're not up to holding a heavier unit. We would suggest it for apartment dwellers or for those who want to stick to a corded vacuum for deep cleaning and invest in a Dyson for smaller jobs.

Our verdict

Ease of use is prioritized with this handy vac, which is not just a breeze to use, but also very painless to empty and clean. Our reviewer Jaclyn can recommend it wholeheartedly to those with small spaces who want a vac for grab-and-go cleaning sessions. During her tests, she found that this vac was a dream for getting to all of those neglected spaces up high, as well as working well on hard floors.

Things to note

This vac is not optimized for use on carpet, as Jaclyn discovered when she set it to work on her area rugs. While it worked to clear away visible debris, there wasn't any evidence of it achieving a deep clean. The smaller size of this vacuum is thankfully reflected in the price here for all of those looking for a more affordable Dyson, with an RRP of $399.99.

(Image credit: Dyson)

5. Dyson Outsize

Best Dyson with a bigger capacity

Weight: 7.9lbs3.6kg | Charge time: 4.5 hours | Running time: Up to 60 mins (per battery) | Capacity : 25oz/760ml

1.9L capacity for larger homes Plentiful attachments Extra long battery (120 minutes across 2 batteries) Heavy at 7.9lbs Not overly suitable for small spaces

The Dyson Outsize is a cordless vac designed for cleaning up bigger messes in larger homes. In order to do that it has a maximized dust tank, an improved battery life and attachments that go further to get rid of dirt and debris.

Our verdict

After reviewing this vacuum, our Sleep Editor Jaclyn was convinced that it had the power to easily replace a corded vacuum in a family home, which is no easy feat. It worked wonders on tired-looking carpets, and cleverly adapted to varying levels across one floor, such as to cover rugs. As a result, Jaclyn found her carpet looked visibly lifted and refreshed. When it comes to attachments, this vacuum comes with a 12.5" High Torque XL cleaner (the largest available in the Dyson range) which covered a whole lot of surface area in our tests in just one pass, hugely reducing cleaning time.

Things to note

While this is a perfect buy for those with lots of square feet to cover, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is a heavier buy. While above floor cleaning was still effective with the wand, it was easy to feel an ache in the arms after not too long vacuuming. If you want a Dyson for cleaning up high regularly, you might want to look elsewhere.

Importantly, while this vacuum claims to have 120 minutes of battery life, this is spread over two batteries, so if you did want to clean for over an hour, you'd have to switch packs.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Best (slightly more) affordable Dyson

Weight: 4.9lbs/2.23kg | Charge time: 3.5 hrs | Running time: Up to 40 mins | Capacity : 18oz/540ml

Cleans upholstery well Can be used as handheld too More affordable than other options On the lighter side Battery life isn't as long as others

The Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner is a useful and very maneuverable two-in-one: upright one minute, handheld the next. Best for small homes, it's also a slightly more affordable option if you want a Dyson but struggle with the overall pricing of the brand.

Our verdict

Overall, our reviewer Sarah found this vacuum cleared fur from hard floors with ease and transformed carpets too. Alongside a strong performance generally, the array of attachments this vacuum comes with means that no spot was left uncleaned after use. The mini-motorized tool made quick work of revitalizing Sarah's stairs, while the crevice tool was great for skirting boards. The soft dusting brush is a great versatile addition to the cast of attachments, even suitable for spots such as your computer keyboard.

Things to note

We think this is another great Dyson option for households with pets, especially if you have an animal in a smaller home. Its power make carpets, hard flooring and upholstery look absolutely pristine, and it comes with attachments for every job to boot. It’s a less costly option with far fewer features than a pick like the Dyson V15 Detect but still very much so delivers all around.

How we test Dyson vacuums

(Image credit: Dyson)

To be able to tell you which Dyson to buy, we know that we need to have first-hand experience to inform you of the pros and the cons of every model. That's why, as part of our testing protocol , we've tested every single Dyson in this lineup at home for at least two months. During that time these vacuums will come up against everyday dust, debris and pet hair/messes so that we can really see how this vacuum will perform in everyday life.

The factors we're looking out for when testing a cordless Dyson vacuum include new technology (Dyson's trademark), battery life and charging time, suction power and usefulness of attachments. Though Dyson sit at the highest end of vacuum pricing, we've also tried to factor in affordability to this list where we can, for those who still want access to breakthrough tech even on a budget.

Seeing as a Dyson can be an expensive investment, we know that maintenance is also very important when making your purchase, which is why we've factored in how easy upkeep is with each model too, as well as written a thorough guide to how to clean a Dyson vacuum and how to clean a Dyson filter , too.

As you'll see from the gold badges on the inclusions above, Dyson vacuums consistently shine during testing, and regularly earn top marks in our star-rating system. Learn more about our testing team below:

Sarah Warwick Freelance Journalist

Sarah is a freelance journalist and editor writing for websites, national newspapers, and magazines. She has tested a number of Dyson vacuums for Real Homes to determine if they are worth your money. Within this round-up, she has first-hand experience the Dyson V11, the Dyson V8 Absolute and the Dyson V7, putting them all to the test in her family home.

Jaclyn Turner Ecommerce Editor

Jaclyn is an eCommerce Editor at Future Home Interest, where she oversees sleep content including mattresses and bedding. She has also tested a number of vacuums for us at home, a space that she shares with her Cavapoo Reese, in order to tell us which vacuums are the best at dealing with pet-related mess. She has tried out our top Dyson pick, the V15 Detect, for over a year, earning it the top spot on this list. She is also a big fan of the Micro 1.5kg, with its lightweight feel making it ultra easy to maneuver.